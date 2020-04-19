The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Rafi Peretz requests to open daycares, schools return in online classrooms

Rafi Peretz said in a Facebook post that his request to re-open preschools and grade school up to third grade was rejected during the Saturday night ministerial meeting.

By TAMAR BEERI  
APRIL 19, 2020 10:19
A child sits at the computer (photo credit: FLICKR)
Education Minister Rafi Peretz stated in a Facebook post on Sunday that he requested during the government meeting on new restrictions to gradually re-open daycares, but his request was denied.
Meanwhile, Israeli students returned to school on Sunday after their elongated Passover holiday, switching to online classrooms to further their education amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"At the ministerial meeting to manage the coronavirus crisis, I presented my plan for a gradual return to the education system's routine," Peretz stated.
"I am glad that the special education proposal was accepted at the meeting, and studies in emergency protocols have begun this week," he continued. "The request regarding the gradual return of preschools and first to third grades was not accepted, and I urge that as soon as there is more relief in the restrictions, we may return preschools to routine, albeit a very different routine."
Parents and teachers alike have been protesting the manner in which the Education Ministry has returned the classrooms online, claiming that it is impossible for school to function in this manner, according to Israel's N12 News.
One of the main problems is that in a household with several children, there are not enough computers for each child to study in their respective classrooms at the same time.
Peretz justified the actions of the Education Ministry, explaining that the ministry "sent recommendations for administrators and teachers to standardize distance learning."
This new method requires major participation of the parents, which is not necessarily possible with their professions or other household work.
"The coronavirus must not widen the gaps in education, and so it is necessary that principals, teachers and of course parents make every effort so that every student integrates into the content taught, each framework as appropriate," Peretz said.
With the all-too-common attention deficit disorder (ADD) and other such learning disabilities rampant in elementary, middle, and high school students, learning through the video conferencing application Zoom is no easy feat.
"I believe in teachers and administrators and welcome similar distance learning initiatives," Peretz said.


