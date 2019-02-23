Ring of Honor World Championship to be defended in Israel

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Wrestling Promotion Ring of Honor (ROH) World Champion Jay Lethal is set to defend his title in Israel on April 21, as reported by the promotion’s website.



Though ROH is an American professional wrestling promotion based in Baltimore, Maryland, its title has been defended around the world.

Now, for the first time in the company’s history, that title will be defended in Israel. The match will be held in conjunction with the Netanya-based Israeli Pro Wrestling Association (IPWA) as part of its “Passover Bash” event.“It is a huge honor to get such approval from Ring of Honor to have its champ on our show,” said IPWA founder Gery Roif.Roif, who wrestles under the ring-name “Rabbi Swissa” and also operates a wrestling school, founded IPWA in 2001 to boost the sport’s profile in the country. Working with ROH will bring the IPWA further attention, he said.And two-time ROH World Champion Lethal – who also holds the record for longest combined reign with the title – is a major draw.“It is a huge honor to have Jay,” Roif said. “I think he represents everything a pro wrestler should be, both in and out of the ring.”Lethal’s opponent for the title will be David “the Product” Starr, an American-born Jewish wrestler who has wrestled for numerous promotions on the independent circuit. According to ROH’s website, wrestling for the title in Israel is a dream come true for Starr.The website praises him as one of the top stars of the independent circuit.The card for the “Passover Bash” will also feature an IPWA World Title match between Roif – as Rabbi Swissa – and Matt Sydal, a Jewish-American wrestler who many may remember from his tenure in World Wrestling Entertainment, where he wrestled as Evan Bourne. Sydal, who until recently was signed to the promotion Impact Wrestling, is now one of the most prominent and talented free agents in the sport.IPWA has stated that more matches will be announced in the buildup to the event.The match will be held in Netanya’s Bearle Club. Tickets are on sale now on the event’s Facebook page.

