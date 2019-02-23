Ring of Honor World Championship to be defended in Israel

Picture of professional wrestler Jay Lethal.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Wrestling Promotion Ring of Honor (ROH) World Champion Jay Lethal is set to defend his title in Israel on April 21, as reported by the promotion’s website.
Though ROH is an American professional wrestling promotion based in Baltimore, Maryland, its title has been defended around the world.
Now, for the first time in the company’s history, that title will be defended in Israel. The match will be held in conjunction with the Netanya-based Israeli Pro Wrestling Association (IPWA) as part of its “Passover Bash” event.
“It is a huge honor to get such approval from Ring of Honor to have its champ on our show,” said IPWA founder Gery Roif.
Roif, who wrestles under the ring-name “Rabbi Swissa” and also operates a wrestling school, founded IPWA in 2001 to boost the sport’s profile in the country. Working with ROH will bring the IPWA further attention, he said.
And two-time ROH World Champion Lethal – who also holds the record for longest combined reign with the title – is a major draw.
“It is a huge honor to have Jay,” Roif said. “I think he represents everything a pro wrestler should be, both in and out of the ring.”
Lethal’s opponent for the title will be David “the Product” Starr, an American-born Jewish wrestler who has wrestled for numerous promotions on the independent circuit. According to ROH’s website, wrestling for the title in Israel is a dream come true for Starr.
The website praises him as one of the top stars of the independent circuit.
The card for the “Passover Bash” will also feature an IPWA World Title match between Roif – as Rabbi Swissa – and Matt Sydal, a Jewish-American wrestler who many may remember from his tenure in World Wrestling Entertainment, where he wrestled as Evan Bourne. Sydal, who until recently was signed to the promotion Impact Wrestling, is now one of the most prominent and talented free agents in the sport.
IPWA has stated that more matches will be announced in the buildup to the event.
The match will be held in Netanya’s Bearle Club. Tickets are on sale now on the event’s Facebook page.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>