Rivlin to meet on Monday to discuss Arab integration in work market

The meeting that is to take place on Monday between President Reuven Rivlin and the ever widening circle of Collective Impact, was scheduled some time before the enactment of the Nation State Law, and should not be regarded as a means of appeasement to calm the ire of the Arab population.
For some years now, serious efforts have been made to integrate educated Arabs into non-menial employment in the Israeli work-force. A series of presidents of Israel have initiated programs and projects.
Special Knesset committees were formed to monitor and report on progress and different organizations were established with the aim of putting pressure on Israeli companies to give equal consideration to qualified Arabs.
President Moshe Katsav started the ball rolling in terms of presidential involvement by being the first president to host an Iftar
dinner [held after the Ramadan fast] for Arab religious and lay leaders. In addition, his door was always open to them.
President Shimon Peres continued the annual Iftar
tradition started by Katsav, and President Reuven Rivlin has done the same. But Peres and Rivlin took the issue of Arab integration a step further.
In 2011, Peres hosted a meeting in Tel Aviv to which Presidents and CEOs of leading high tech companies were invited. The outcome was the establishment of Maantech, which through its web-based portal amassed and recruited academically qualified Arabs and integrate those who were suitable into Israel’s high tech industry.
Even before that, the late Dov Lautman, the founder of Delta, the textile company that became a giant manufacturer of undergarments counted a high ratio of workers from all of Israel’s minorities among its hundreds of employes – and they all received the same rights and privileges as the company’s Jewish employees. But this was low tech not high tech.
In the 1980s, as head of the Israel Manufacturers Association, Lautman encouraged entrepreneurship amongst academically educated Arabs. In 2008, he was also in the forefront of Kav Mashve whose purpose was to find jobs for Arab university graduates in Israeli companies and to provide them with the training they needed, so that they could become fully integrated.
Two years after Peres had his initial meting with the high tech CEOs, with whom he continued to remain in contact, Creative Impact Israel, an NGO Task Force was founded with similar aims to previous organizations dedicated to integrating qualified Arabs into Israeli high tech companies. Together with Rivlin, Collective Impact in 2015 launched a Jewish-Arab mentoring project headed by top level business people from both sectors of the population, in addition to which there is an ongoing relationship between Collective Impact and Rivlin’s own Israel Hope project for integration of minorities. The mentors and mentees met on a monthly basis to dialogue, to discuss problems and to come up with solutions. In addition to this, Rivlin has expanded his annual Iftar dinners to include both Jewish and Arab CEOs so that they can continue to network with each other and, with Arab local council heads in order to keep up the momentum of social and business integration.
Monday’s meting will take place in the Negev in the course of the Annua Conference of Collective Impact. CEOs of companies involved
will present reports on the number of Arabs employed, the extent of their integration, their individual contributions to the company’s success and by extension to Israel’s economy.
Other participants will include Avi Cohen, director general of the Ministry for Social Equality; Mazen Gnaim, Chairman of the Forum of Arab Mayors and Mayor of Sakhnin; Salim Abu Rabiya, head of the Kaseifa Local Council; Ilan Birnfeld, chairman Deloitte Israel; Harel Haikin, CEO of Coca Cola Israel; Shelly Landsman, Microsoft Israel General Manager; Eyal Malis, CEO Tnuva; Yaniv Shirazi, CEO Straus Water along with many other leading Israeli industrialists.