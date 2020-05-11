The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Roads from Jaffa Gate to Western Wall to close at night for repairs

The Armenian Patriarchate Project is part of a number of infrastructure development projects being carried out by the municipality and the Israeli government throughout Jerusalem.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 11, 2020 13:12
Planned Armenian Patriarchate Project to renovate roads in Old City (photo credit: JERUSALEM MUNICIPALITY)
Planned Armenian Patriarchate Project to renovate roads in Old City
(photo credit: JERUSALEM MUNICIPALITY)
As part of road renovations in the Old City, the Armenian Patriarchate road and Batei Mahase St. will be closed at night to vehicles from Wednesday until June 4th.
The Armenian Patriarchate road will be closed from the David Citadel near the Jaffa Gate to the Zion Gate. Batei Mahase St. will be closed between the Jewish Quarter parking lot and Goren Square near the Western Wall. Vehicle traffic will be forbidden on those roads from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. every night until the renovations are completed, but pedestrians will continue to be able to access these streets.
The Armenian Patriarchate Project is part of a number of infrastructure development projects being carried out by the municipality and the Israeli government throughout Jerusalem.
Residents of the Old City will be able to enter the city through the Zion Gate. Visitors to the Western Wall will be able to enter the city through Ma'ale HaShalom St. and be able to park next to the Zion Gate and then walk or take public transport (bus lines 1 and 3) to the Western Wall itself.
The Armenian Patriarchate Project will cost NIS 30 million including work to improve safety and accessibility, fix hazards and upgrade water, sewer and electrical infrastructure and street lights and roads in order to develop the space for the public and tourists. The infrastructure in the area is decades old and desperately requires improvements and repairs.
In April, the Jerusalem municipality announced that the city is taking advantage of the coronavirus lockdown to speed up infrastructure projects, while avoiding the normal negative impacts on the daily lives of residents that come with many infrastructure projects.


