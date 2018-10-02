Rock thrown at Reform synagogue worshippers during Simhat Torah

Baka.
(photo credit: Ariel Jerozolimski)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A rock was thrown at worshippers in the Kol Haneshama Reform synagogue in Jerusalem on Sunday night during the celebrations for the Simhat Torah holiday.
According to Sarah Barenstein, chair of the synagogue’s board of governors, the rock fell amid a crowd of numerous people who were dancing with the Torah scrolls at the time, narrowly missing several of them.
The incident was reported to the police.
Barenstein said that more than 200 people had participated in the Simhat Torah prayer services and events, and despite being shaken for a moment, the celebrations and dancing continued in full force after the incident.
She said the synagogue, located in the capital’s Baka neighborhood, has good relations with the Orthodox community and that congregants feel like “an established part of the Jerusalem landscape,” adding that she believed the attack was an isolated incident.
“This is not the story of Kol Haneshama,” she said. “We are a thriving, wonderful community of people who pray together, support each other, do social justice activities together, we’ve had hundreds of people participate in our prayer services over the holidays.”
“There is a certain amount of incitement against the Reform community in the country however, so we do have to be aware of that and it’s important that it be on record that it happened,” she said.
JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>