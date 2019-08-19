Sara Netanyahu demands to enter airplane cockpit, stopped by security

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara Netanyahu, was furious after not being welcomed on the speakerphone on a plane by the captain of an El Al flight to Ukraine, according to Channel 12's report on Sunday.



Netanyahu rose from her seat and angrily requested to enter the cockpit, but the security guards prevented her from doing so. After a while, the captain of the plane spoke again on the loudspeaker and welcomed her.

El Al said in response to the news: "The prime minister's flight went according to plan. We were pleased to host the prime minister and Mrs. Netanyahu on our flight to Ukraine."The prime minister's office said in response: "This is a distorted publication. There was a misunderstanding which was immediately clarified and the flight went according to plan. The story about the security guards, as well, is a total lie. It is another attempt to divert attention from the important international visit that the prime minister carried out."Before the prime minister's departure to Ukraine, he spoke to Channel 11, referring to criticism from Yisrael Beytenu Leader Avigdor Liberman, beginning with saying that he "wishes to commend the IDF for the operation which killed five terrorists in Gaza territory."My goal is to protect the security and the quiet, and we are doing everything that's needed for that," he continued. "I have heard statements that I am refraining from embarking on a broad campaign because of the elections. This is not true. Anyone that knows me knows that my considerations are real, and that I take action in full cooperation with the security forces, in attacks and in considerations. If such a thing is necessary – we will go into a broad campaign regardless of elections, with or without elections. We will do what is necessary for the security of Israel.""We are performing all of the necessary actions and the other side is feeling the impact of our hand," Netanyahu concluded.This article was translated from Maariv by Tamar Beeri.

