Sara Netanyahu to Guatemala on rare solo diplomatic trip

Sara Netanyahu.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Sara Netanyahu arrived in Guatemala on Monday on a rare diplomatic journey to take part in a cornerstone laying ceremony for a new village for victims of the Fuego volcano that erupted in June.
Sara Netanyahu arrived in Guatemala on Monday on a rare diplomatic journey to take part in a cornerstone laying ceremony for victims of the Fuego volcano that erupted in June at a nearby village named “Jerusalem.”
Netanyahu was invited by Patricia Morales, the wife of Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales.
“I am excited about going to Guatemala and hope to represent Israel with honor,” she said before leaving Sunday evening. She is leading a Foreign Ministry delegation that also includes Modi Ephraim, the ministry’s deputy director-general for Central and South America, and cabinet secretary Tzachi Braverman.
“I am excited about going to Guatemala and hope to represent Israel with honor,” she said before leaving Sunday evening. She is leading a Foreign Ministry delegation that also includes Modi Ephraim, the ministry’s deputy director-general for Central and South America.
Morales’s wife wrote in her invitation to Netanyahu that her visit would be “historic,” symbolizing the friendship between the two countries and a strengthening of their mutual commitment.
During the seven-day visit, Netanyahu will talk part in events related to aiding the victims of the volcano, and the need for pure drinking water. Netanyahu is expected to announce additional Israeli aid in the field of pediatrics.The volcano killed some 100 people
and injured scores more. Israel immediately sent money to purchase assistance
, and dispatched a medical team to deal with the injured.
Ties between Israel and the Central American country have improved significantly since Morales was elected in 2015. In May, Guatemala moved its embassy to Jerusalem, just days after the US moved its embassy to the capital.
Sara Netanyahu’s visit, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement, is another “block in strengthening the special ties between the countries, and has a great deal of diplomatic importance.”
One of the events planned for Netanyahu is a breakfast with members of the small Jewish community, which is believed to have less than 1,000 members.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>