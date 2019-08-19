Sara Netanyahu drops traditional Ukrainian bread, prompting backlash

Following the incident, Ukrainian media ran with the story of Sarah Netanyahu throwing a piece of bread during a traditional ceremony at the Boryspil International Airport in Kiev. Ukrainian news outlets reported that the prime minister's wife ignored the ancient custom, as she and Prime Minister Netanyahu were greeted with a traditional ceremony that included, among other things, refreshments in the middle and a round bread with a pinch of salt.



The incident occurred when Prime Minister Netanyahu took a piece of bread and then gave a piece to his wife. To the astonishment of the Ukrainian delegates, she chose not to eat the bread, and rather drop it on the ground. Obozrevatel.com wrote that "on the way to Kiev, Netanyahu's wife was furious at El Al staff and when the two arrived at the airport, another uproar broke out when that Sarah Netanyahu did not know the "korova" custom and just dropped it on the ground."

Censor.net.ua wrote that "When the Netanyahu couple got off the plane, they were greeted by local boys and girls in traditional Ukrainian attire. They were greeted by the couple with bread and salt. The wife of Benjamin Netanyahu, Sara, created a scandal and embarrassment when she dropped the traditional bread, which was honored at the airport."This was not the only problematic incident at the start of Netanyahu's trip to Ukraine. On the plane, Sara Netanyahu was angry after the El Al captain did not welcome her on the flight, according to Channel 12. She tried to enter the cockpit, but was stopped by security guards.Jerusalem is also on the agenda:Netanyahu's political visit to Kiev continues. An official in the PM's entourage said: "The visit is very successful. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was warmly welcomed. During the official meeting between Zalansky and Netanyahu in the late morning at the presidential palace, an economic or cultural center was established, similar to the Czech Republic agreement. This means signaling a direction for the official Ukrainian delegations to move to Jerusalem without moving the embassy in the first stage. It was also agreed on Ukraine's commitment to ratify the pension agreement. The Israeli side undertook to provide the required and updated information on the subject as soon as possible. Today, 400,000 Ukrainian immigrants and their children live in Israel.Also, the two leaders made speeches after meeting for a face-to-face conversation. President Zalinsky expressed his appreciation to Israel for "long-standing support for Ukraine's territorial unity."Rachel Wolf Contributed to this report.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });