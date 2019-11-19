NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East News Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel Travel Channel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Satmar Grand Rabbi arrives in Israel for ten-day visit

Head of the radical, anti-Zionist hassidic community Rabbi Zalman Teitelbaum will distribute tens of millions of dollars to anti-Zionist communities and institutions.

The Grand Rabbi, or Rebbe, of the Satmar Hassidic community Rabbi Zalman Teitelbaum arriving at Ben Gurion airport on November 19, 2019. (photo credit: COURTESY OF THE SATMAR COMMUNITY OF WILLIAMSBURG)
The Grand Rabbi, or Rebbe, of the Satmar Hassidic community Rabbi Zalman Teitelbaum arriving at Ben Gurion airport on November 19, 2019.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF THE SATMAR COMMUNITY OF WILLIAMSBURG)
The Grand Rabbi, or Rebbe, of the Satmar Hassidic community Rabbi Zalman Teitelbaum landed in Israel Tuesday morning from the US for a ten day visit during which time he will greet his Satmar hassidim, meet with other ultra-Orthodox leaders, and distribute money to institutions that do not accept funding from the state.
The Satmar Hassidic community is fiercely anti-Zionist due its belief that Zionism was an attempt to force God’s hand into bringing the messiah, and as such its community in Israel refuses to accept any funding from the state.

It is a now routine practice during the grand rabbi’s visits to Israel that he distributes money to such institutions, including other anti-Zionist ultra-Orthodox groups outside of the Satmar community.
Teitelbaum is the head of the Satmar community of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York, while his brother Aaron heads the other large Satmar community in Kiryas Yoel in upstate New York.
On Tuesday night, the grand rabbi will be welcomed to Israel by thousands of Satmar hassidim and members of other ultra-Orthodox communities from the radical Eda Haredit association with which Satmar is associated in Israel at a mass rally in Jerusalem.
On Wednesday, Teitelbaum will visit Mount Scopus for a ceremony to look at the Temple Mount from afar, but he will not visit the Western Wall.
The founder of the Satmar Hassidic dynasty Rabbi Yoel Teitelbaum decreed that it was forbidden to visit the Western Wall complex since it was conquered by the Zionist State of Israel in the Six-Day War, and visiting it would express support for the State of Israel.
The grand rabbi will also hold the so-called “Pure Shekel” event Wednesday night, during which he is expected to distribute tens of millions of dollars to his community institutions and those of other anti-Zionist groups.
Teitelbaum will tour northern Israel on Thursday, and will visit the burial place of the Talmudic sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai at Meron in the Galilee accompanied by large numbers of his followers, as well as the holy city of Safed.
The grand rabbi will spend Shabbat in Jerusalem and host thousands of hassidim in a marquee that will be erected in Yoel Street in the capital’s Geula neighborhood close to the Satmar hassidic center in the city.
And he will make a two day visit to Beit Shemesh on Sunday where there is a significant Satmar community. Teitelbaum will be greeted at another mass reception in the streets of the city, when he arrives, and will lay the cornerstone for a new Satmar center there.
Visits to Bnei Brak and the Moshav of Komemiyut will also be made by the grand rabbi.


Tags hassidim satmar Anti-Zionism Williamsburg
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu, enough By JPOST EDITORIAL
Does U.S. shift on settlements increase the chances for peace? By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Impeachment versus Mandelblit By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Mike Evans America has finally decided the Bible is not illegal By MIKE EVANS
Ephraim Asculai The missile and nuclear threat from Iran By EPHRAIM ASCULAI

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by