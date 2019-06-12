Save a Child's Heart treats three Kurdish children in Israel

President Reuven Rivlin visits children treated for Save a Child's Heart.
(photo credit: Mark Neiman/GPO)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Three children from Kurdistan have arrived in Israel with their mothers to receive life-saving medical treatment from world famous Israeli NGO Save a Child's Heart.
The three children requiring treatment are aged five, two and 11 months old. They arrived last week and will join the ranks of 5,000 other children who have been saved by the organization over the last two decades.
Last month, the NGO announced that its 5,000th patient had undergone a life-saving procedure at the hands of the organization’s doctors. Its 5,000th patient was one-year old Fatma from Zanzibar who's mom, Balkis, was also saved by the organization when she was a child.
Following this achievement, Lior Sasson, the organization’s lead surgeon, said in a statement that “there is nothing more gratifying than being part of saving a life.”
“To be able to put aside politics and help a human being in need - a child is the miracle the doctors at Save a Child’s Heart perform every day,” he added.
Save a Child’s Heart has treated children from 59 countries, including more than 2,500 Palestinian patients from the West Bank and Gaza. All patients are treated free of cost and the organization operates from Wolfson Medical Center in Holon.
Last year, the UN Population Fund awarded its prestigious Population Award to the Save a Child’s Heart.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>