Severe storms in northern Israel cause flooding, injuries

At least one resident in Haifa this year figured out how to have some fun amid the storm, traversing the flooded streets with a jet ski.

By AARON REICH  
DECEMBER 15, 2019 09:38
Flooding in Haifa (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
Flooding in Haifa
(photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
In Israel, winter means rain, but this past weekend the country's north was dealing with much more than a slight drizzle.
Storms in the North have caused severe flooding in the streets, with one pedestrian confirmed killed due to the storm and others seriously injured due to the weather, Srugim reported.

This is after a flood warning was issued Friday for the Northern Coastal Plain, with residents warned to expect 50 to 75 millimeters of rainfall. 
In Kiryat Bialkik on Thursday night, Magen David Adom (MDA) volunteers rescued a 40-year-old man was seriously injured after a tree collapsed on his body.
"When we arrived, we saw a large tree crashing on a vehicle, and next to it a man who was hit by the tree," said senior MDA medic Alex Buchman. "He was conscious and suffered bruises in his upper body. We gave him medical treatment [at the scene- and sent him to the ICU for [further] treatment."
Saturday night brought even more crises as first responders rescued several civilians trapped in their cars in the middle of the flood.
"We received a report of two vehicles stuck in front of a gas station," said Haifa fire station chief, Capt. Gal Pearl, according to Srugim. “We spotted a girl stuck when the water reached half the height of the vehicle. She was unable to get out of the vehicle because of an electrical issue, and the windows were closed. We rescued her after breaking the glass."
Another vehicle had a family of six trapped in a car as well.
"We were able to rescue them," Pearl said.
This was after at least 10 people were reportedly rescued from vehicles in the Haifa area on Friday.
Also Saturday night, a 53-year-old man was struck by a car at Haifa's Coca-Cola junction. His death was confirmed by doctors at Haifa's Rambam Medical Center.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident, Srugim reported.
Floods are a regular occurrence in Israel's winters, with last January seeing severe floods in the North as well, forcing the closure of several roads, stranding drivers on the roofs of their cars and causing the death of an IDF soldier.
In addition, this past week was characterized by extremely difficult weather conditions for much of Israel, including snowfall on Mount Hermon, property damage in Ashkelon and Ashdod due also to flooding and strong winds throughout much of the week damaging property throughout the country.
However, at least one resident in Haifa figured out how to have some fun amid the storm, traversing the flooded streets with a jet ski.



