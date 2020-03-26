The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Sharp increase in domestic abuse reported in Israel

Despite the circumstances, social workers have not been defined as essential employees.

By YUVAL BAGNO/MAARIV  
MARCH 26, 2020 13:44
emonstrators attend a protest against femicide and violence against women, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico (photo credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ)
emonstrators attend a protest against femicide and violence against women, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico
(photo credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ)
On Saturday night after the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services struggled at the government's meeting on Friday, some exceptions have been made for some social workers who were declared essential employees in the emergency regulations signed by Interior Minister Aryeh Deri. But this is only a start for those working in social services. 
Apparently not all social employees needed for the system to work have been declared essential. Organizations dealing with violence against women have reported that there the number of domestic abuse cases is about five times its usual number during the partial shut-down, but only 30% of social workers continues their work as probation officers for adults and teenagers, as well as child investigations and special cases and the assistance stations near the courts. "These social workers hold special, critical services who answer to a populace which without further treatment could be hurt, or hurt others with almost complete certainty," the Union of Social Workers has warned the government.
In a letter to the head of the budgets department of the Finance Ministry, Shaul Meridor, which was sent by CEO of the Union of Social Workers Inbal Hermoni, she warned: "Cutting the funding of the local councils' program during these times as a part of a lack of an approved state budget is irresponsible and is nothing short of an outrage. These days I'm sure it's redundant to explain why the different social programs must keep functioning, even if in a different way with adjustments for the new health regulations.
Hermoni specified that these are social workers responsible for many programs who's funding has ceased, despite defining social workers as essential, among them centers for parents and children who have problems in their relationship, especially in a time where these become far more stressed due to current events.
Another example is the afternoon clubs for children at risk, which are suffering budget cuts: "They don't stop being at risk, it only gets worse, and now nobody is in touch with these kids." Hermoni warns. Programs have been stopped in center for fulfilling right and getting support for poverty-stricken populations, support centers for loss and grief, a call center for LBGT teens and more. The finance ministry did not respond to queries by the Union of Social Workers, or ones made by The Jerusalem Post sister Hebrew publication Maariv.
Head of The Union of Social Workers told The Jerusalem Post's sister Hebrew publication Maariv: "Over the years we have warned that it's unfathomable that some core social programs in local authorities has an operational budget and not a permanent one. One of the implications of that is that at times of crisis, they become some first things to be canceled. It seems the Finance Ministry is using the crisis in order to cut back on the social budget given to local authorities, thus hurting the ability to take care of the citizens who are already at risk. Populations such as at risk youth, poverty-stricken families, children at risk, women under violence or a familial crisis. All these don't disappear during times of crisis and isolation, and in fact become worse."


Tags domestic violence Social Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo During the coronavirus crisis, just stay home By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader The virus spreading faster than coronavirus: Antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy To my son, enlisting as a coronavirus-clouded soldier By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef First week of coronavirus shutdown in Israel – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Isi Leibler Stop the madness, Blue and White! Form a national-unity government now! By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
4 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
5 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Map
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by