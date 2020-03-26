Sharp increase in domestic abuse reported in Israel

On Saturday night after the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services struggled at the government's meeting on Friday, some exceptions have been made for some social workers who were declared essential employees in the emergency regulations signed by Interior Minister Aryeh Deri. But this is only a start for those working in social services. Apparently not all social employees needed for the system to work have been declared essential. Organizations dealing with violence against women have reported that there the number of domestic abuse cases is about five times its usual number during the partial shut-down, but only 30% of social workers continues their work as probation officers for adults and teenagers, as well as child investigations and special cases and the assistance stations near the courts. "These social workers hold special, critical services who answer to a populace which without further treatment could be hurt, or hurt others with almost complete certainty," the Union of Social Workers has warned the government. In a letter to the head of the budgets department of the Finance Ministry, Shaul Meridor, which was sent by CEO of the Union of Social Workers Inbal Hermoni, she warned: "Cutting the funding of the local councils' program during these times as a part of a lack of an approved state budget is irresponsible and is nothing short of an outrage. These days I'm sure it's redundant to explain why the different social programs must keep functioning, even if in a different way with adjustments for the new health regulations. Hermoni specified that these are social workers responsible for many programs who's funding has ceased, despite defining social workers as essential, among them centers for parents and children who have problems in their relationship, especially in a time where these become far more stressed due to current events. Another example is the afternoon clubs for children at risk, which are suffering budget cuts: "They don't stop being at risk, it only gets worse, and now nobody is in touch with these kids." Hermoni warns. Programs have been stopped in center for fulfilling right and getting support for poverty-stricken populations, support centers for loss and grief, a call center for LBGT teens and more. The finance ministry did not respond to queries by the Union of Social Workers, or ones made by The Jerusalem Post sister Hebrew publication Maariv. Head of The Union of Social Workers told The Jerusalem Post's sister Hebrew publication Maariv: "Over the years we have warned that it's unfathomable that some core social programs in local authorities has an operational budget and not a permanent one. One of the implications of that is that at times of crisis, they become some first things to be canceled. It seems the Finance Ministry is using the crisis in order to cut back on the social budget given to local authorities, thus hurting the ability to take care of the citizens who are already at risk. Populations such as at risk youth, poverty-stricken families, children at risk, women under violence or a familial crisis. All these don't disappear during times of crisis and isolation, and in fact become worse."