Smotrich speaks out against female IDF soldiers, Netanyahu counters

"Mixed units service is a detriment to the IDF's operations, its competence and its ability to fulfill its tasks," Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Wednesday in an interview with Army Radio.



"My expectation from the IDF is not to try to promote an agenda," Smotrich added, responding to a report published by the Army Radio, showing that in the past year, there has been an increase in the number of abortions among female soldiers, which cost the IDF approximately NIS 5 million.

אני גאה בחיילות שלנו ובלוחמות שלנו שתורמות לביטחון ישראל. רק בשבוע שעבר הן סייעו לסכל פיגוע רצחני מכיוון רצועת עזה. שירות נשים בצה"ל לא פוגע בביטחון ישראל - הוא תורם לביטחון ישראל. pic.twitter.com/sHYQzJO8h2 — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) August 21, 2019

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quick to counter Smotrich's words in a video on his Twitter page, where he claimed that "IDF women's service does not compromise Israel's security - it contributes to Israeli security.""I am proud of our female soldiers and fighters who contribute to the security of Israel. Only last week they helped thwart a murderous attack from the Gaza Strip," Netanyahu said, relating to the incident on Saturday night , where three armed Palestinians were killed by IDF troops as they tried to cross into southern Israel from Beit Hanoun shortly after three rockets were launched into southern Israel.Last week, Smotrich had to issue an apology to Netanyahu after fiercely attacking him for “zero leadership” in the face of what Smotrich described as anti-religious rulings by the judiciary.Netanyahu warned Smotrich that if he did not apologize immediately, he would be fired. Netanyahu also added that “There will not be another warning.”

