State of the art smart fence to protect future airport, Jordanian border

Two years after work began the 26 meter high smart fence, capable of stopping Kornet missiles aimed towards Israel’s newest civilian airport, Eilat Ilan and Assaf Ramon International Airport, has been completed.



The fence, which extends 4.5 km., is part of a larger 34 km. 6 meter high fence along the Jordanian border which runs from Eilat to Kibbutz Samar north of Timna. It features electronics, sensors and detection technology to ensure that incoming and departing planes are protected from all types of threats.





According to a senior IDF officer familiar with the project, a national strategic asset like an airport was in need of such protective measures despite the fact that the Jordanian border is one of Israel’s quietest and that Amman has a strong and effective army which places great emphasis on protecting its borders.“Someone may fire a missile at the new airport and then it would be gone,” he said. “This fence will stop the missiles.”The new facility is the first civilian airport to be built in the country since it was founded in 1948. It will be built 19 km. north of the southern town of Eilat in the Timna Valley and will replace Eilat’s J.Hozman Aiport located in the city itself as well as the Ouvda Airport located some 60 km. north of Eilat.26 meter high fence protecting Israel’s newest civilian airport in Eilat completed, May 17, 2018 (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)The Eilat Ilan and Assaf Ramon International Airport is expected to handle an estimated 2,000,000 travelers each year and is set to open in March 2019.A senior Defense Ministry officer and member of the army’s fence-building administration said the fence is based on the model of the fences along the borders of Egypt and the Golan Heights, but is adapted to the unique topography of the Arava region.Extensive care was put into planning the fence, which was developed in cooperation with environmental protection authorities in such a way that it would not damage or interfere with the surrounding environment such as water and ecological cross-passages which run along the entire length of the fence to allow for flood water and animals passages.The project was carried out by dozens of contractors from the Defense Ministry’s Engineering and Construction Department, among others. As part of the construction, the ministry cleared some 13 sq.km. of old minefields.Similar to the barriers on Israel’s other borders, the fence includes news roads, observation towers and other security facilities. Command centers have also been built and all relevant authorities such as the IDF, Shin Bet, Israel Police and Homefront Command will all have access to the intelligence gathered by the sensors.In addition to protecting the airport, the fence will stop migrants, criminals and terrorists from infiltrating into Israel.The barrier along the Egyptian border has more than decimated the number of illegal African migrants arriving in Israel from 14,669 infiltrations in 2010 to only 213 in 2015 and 14 in 2016.