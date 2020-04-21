Students launch platform connecting consumers to struggling farmers

After learning about the struggles of local farmers during the coronavirus outbreak, and shocked by the sight of fresh produce going to waste as exports decrease, three computer science and mathematics students from Ariel University decided to take matters into their own hands.During a coronavirus-related hackathon organized by the university, Sapir Gopshtein, Lidar Tal and Gal Hadida developed Basket, a free smartphone platform connecting consumers directly to farm owners and their surplus produce. More than a dozen farms across Israel have joined the initiative to date, selling fresh goods at modest prices and with free delivery for orders exceeding a certain amount."Most of the farmers we approached were delighted to receive assistance during this period, which is not easy for anyone and is especially difficult for the agricultural sector," said Gopshtein.The students took advantage of the recent Passover break from studies to develop the platform, and intend to continue connecting consumers and farmers long after the crisis subsides."We are working to facilitate group orders so farmers can increase their sales, and can supply larger deliveries to consumers in more distant locations," Tal said.Seeking to also fill current labor shortages on farms and assist workers laid off in recent weeks, the platform includes a page to connect jobseekers to potential agricultural employers.