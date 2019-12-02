Study tries to understand why sharks return to the warm waters of Israel

A team of researchers from the Morris Kahn Marine Research Station at Haifa university have returned to the shores of Hadera for the fifth year in a row, in what has become an annual shark-tracking exercise.Their research has already shownthat the sharks return to their point of origin near the "Rabin Lights" power station on the shores of Hadera."Our first tag was a dusky shark about 2.5 meters in length who we called 'Hamsa' (a symbol resembling an outstretched hand). We called her Hamsa because this is the fifth season we are conducting this research as a part of long term research into Mediterranean sea predators, and sharks are a very important part of that system. "We can identify repetition in these sharks' behavior, as they return each year to the shores of Hadera. This year we will focus on understanding that phenomenon using various technological means," said Dr. Aviad Sheinin, the head of apex predator research at the Research station. The gathering of these sharks on the shores of Israel is a unique phenomenon not seen in other, similar places on the planet. Moreover, the researchers found that the first sharks to arrive at Hadera are dusky females, of which there is very little information on in the Mediterranean Sea region. The females are later joined by male Sandbar sharks, which are an endangered species in the area. The reuturning females allow researchers to continue their studies on these predators, of which little is understood."The number of sharks in the Mediterranean sea is decreasing due to over fishing of their food, or the fishing of the sharks themselves unintentionally. Part of the research is focused on trying to reduce their unintentional grouping, in a bid to help preserve them" Dr. Sheinin concluded.