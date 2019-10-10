Sukkot family activity roundup

Here are a few highlights from events happening in and around Jerusalem during Sukkot. For a full list online, go to: funinjerusalem.com/sukkot.
CONCERTS & SHOWS
Elon Gold Comedy for Koby Special
All proceeds benefit the Koby Mandell Foundation. Shows in Jerusalem, Herzliya and Beit Shemesh.
When: October 15, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
Price: NIS 130, NIS 240 (VIP)
Info: comedyforkoby.com
Sukkot with Sulam Concert
Benny Friedman, Ohad & Shulem Lemmer perform live. All proceeds go toward helping Sulam provide education, therapy and support to over 600 kids with disabilities in Israel.
When: October 16, 5:30 p.m. reception, 6:30 p.m. concert
Where: Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem
Price: $200, $280 (VIP)
Info: sulam@sulam.net
Yerushalayim for Life Hatzalah Concert
Avraham Fried, Mordechai Shapiro and Simcha Leiner will entertain and raise money for United Hatzalah of Israel.
When: October 17, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Binyanei Hauma
Price: $120, $360, $500, $1000
Info: concertinisrael.com
Matan Celebrating Together – 30th Anniversary Gala Dinner & Shalva Band Concert
Hear the Shalva Band, guest speaker Beit Shemesh Mayor Dr. Aliza Bloch and special dinner honorees.
When: October 17, 7:30 p.m.
Where: King David Hotel sukkah
Info: matan.org.il
8th Day Concert
The Friendship Circle invites you to a special concert to support its work celebrating children with special needs.
When: October 19, 8:30 p.m.
Where: Henry Crown Auditorium, Jerusalem Theater
Price: NIS 180-NIS 900
Info: tickchak.co.il/7240
FESTIVALS
2019 Jerusalem Biennale Sukkot Tours
The Heichal Shlomo Tour - October 15, 11 a.m.
The King David Street Tour - October 16, 11 a.m.
Urban Art and the Shuk - October 17, 11 a.m.
Along the Old City Walls - October 17, 3 p.m. & October 18, 10 a.m.
Where: Heichal Shlomo, Hutzot Hayotzer, YMCA, Old City, Mahaneh Yehuda and more
Price: NIS 90 Adults, NIS 70 Child (Sukkot Tours)
Info: jerusalembiennale.org
Ein Yael Sukkot Harvest Festival
When: October 15-17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Ein Yael Living Museum
Price: NIS 49 Child, NIS 39 Adult
Info: einyael.co.il, 02-645-1866
Derech Beit Lehem Street Fair
When: October 15, 5 p.m.-10 p.m.
Where: Derech Beit Lehem, Baka
Price: FREE
Yvel Jewelry Factory & Ethiopian Craft Center Open House
When: October 15-17, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., October 18, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Motza, just outside Jerusalem
Price: FREE for tourists with passport
Info: yvel@funinjerusalem.com
Kakadu Family Sukkot Art Festival
When: October 15-18, 20 & 22, 8:30 a.m., 10:30 p.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m.
Where: Moshav Tzafririm, near Beit Shemesh
Price: NIS 50
Info: kakadu@funinjerusalem.com, 052-862-5271
Taste of the World Festival
When: October 15 to 17, 4 p.m. to 12 p.m.
Where: Habonim Park (near Jaffa Gate), Old City
Price: Admission FREE - Average price per dish
NIS 35
Valley of the Kings Festival
When: October 15-17, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Where: Kidron Valley, City of David
Price: NIS 35 family ticket
Info: cityofdavid.org.il/en
Saharna in Sacher Park
When: October 15, 3 p.m.-11 p.m.
Where: Gan Sacher
Price: FREE
Moshav Country Fair
When: October 16, 12 p.m.-9 p.m.
Where: Moshav Mevo Modi’in
Price: NIS 25 Child, NIS 50 Adult, NIS 150 Family ticket
Info: www.moshavfair.com
Sukkot Hayotzer Festival & Yonina Concert –
Kol Haot
When: October 17, 4:30 p.m.-10 p.m., Concert 8 p.m.
Where: Kol Haot Gallery, Hutzot Hayotzer
Price: Free
Info: kolhaot.com
Jerusalem March
Groups from Israel and around the world will march in Jerusalem, Gan Sacher Family Happening (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
Where: Official march 4 p.m. from Bezalel St. to First Station.
When: October 17
Old City Scavenger Hunt
When: October 18, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Jaffa Gate
Price: NIS 95 Adult, NIS 85 Child
Info: scavenger@funinjerusalem.com
052-835-8072
Season Opener – Hapoel Jerusalem
When: October 19 at 8:15 p.m.
Where: Jerusalem Arena
Price: NIS 70-NIS 1000
Info: hapoel@funinjerusalem.com
MUSEUM ACTIVITIES & EVENTS
Bible Lands Museum – Festival of Writing
When: October 15, 16, 17 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Bible Lands Museum
Price: NIS 32 Child, NIS 44 Adult, First Graders enter FREE
Info: blmj.org, 02-561-1066
Biblical Museum of Natural History Meet the Beasts Interactive Tour
When: October 15-18 by reservation
Where: Beit Shemesh
Info: biblicalnaturalhistory@funinjerusalem.com
Botanical Gardens Tropical Greenhouse Tours & Workshops
When: October 15-17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., October 18, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Jerusalem Botanical Gardens
Info: www.botanic.co.il
Herzl Center Interactive Sukkot
When: October 15 to 18 (times vary per activity)
Where: Herzl Museum
Info: herzl.org.il, *2843. Call to reserve an English-language tour.
Israel Museum 34th Annual Kite Festival
When: October 15, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Kite Flying starts 4 p.m.
Where: Israel Museum
Info: imj.org.il
Jerusalem Bird Observatory
Morning Bird Walk – October 15 & 16, 7 a.m.
Bird Ringing – October 15, 16, 20, 8:30 a.m.
Distant Jaguar Lecture – October 15, 6:30 p.m.
Night Safari – October 16, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Jerusalem Bird Observatory
Info: birds.org.il/jbo
Tower of David - The Band’s Visit
When: October 15, 16, 17, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. – Concert
4 p.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Tower of David Museum
Price: NIS 30, NIS 125 (family ticket: 2 adults +
3 kids)
Info: www.tod.org.il *2884
NIGHT SHOWS & THEATER
Hallelujah Night Show
3-D show on the Old City walls.
When: October 10, 15, 16, 17 & 22, 9:45 p.m.
Where: City of David. Free shuttle from First Station parking lot
Price: NIS 51 Child, NIS 62 Adult
Info: cityofdavid.org.il
Night Experiences at the Tower of David
When: October 10, 12, 14-17,
7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m.
Check website for specific show times.
Where: Tower of David Museum
Price: NIS 55 Child, NIS 65 Adult
Info: 02-626-5333, tod.org.il/en/
Train Theater Children’s Shows
When: October 15, 16 & 17, 10 a.m.
Where: Train Theater, Liberty Bell Park
Price: NIS 45 Child or Adult, NIS 36 with Yerushalmi Card
Info: traintheater.co.il
ACTIVITIES & WORKSHOPS BY REGION
• Jerusalem
BLOC Climbing
300 sq.m. of climbing for all ages and levels! Shoes available for rent.
When: October 13, 18 & 20: 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
October 14, 16, 19 & 21: 10 a.m.-11 p.m.
October 15, 4 p.m.-11 p.m.
October 17, 7 a.m.-11 p.m.
Where: 7 Yitskhak Elisar St (near Ben Yehuda)
Price: NIS 65
Info: 052-539-8991, bloc@funinjerusalem.com
Glass-Blowing Workshop
When: October 15-18
Where: Derech Beit Lehem, Behind the Paz Gas Station
Info: glass@funinjerusalem.com
Hadara Ceramic Workshops
Create your own ceramic pieces w/stencils, stamps and laces. Great for all ages.
When: October 15 to 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Emek Refaim - Across from Aroma
Price: NIS 90
Info: hadara@funinjerusalem.com
Modstylista Fashion Tour of Jerusalem
When: Daily by reservation
Where: Center of town
Info: fashiontours@funinjerusalem.com
Jerusalem Ropes Course at Ammunition Hill
Conquer the Omega zipline, climb the rope ladder and swing in the sky swing.
When: Daily by reservation
Where: Ammunition Hill
Info: ropes@funinjerusalem.com, 052-893-8921
Studio Kliche Workshops
Various workshops in an artists’ co-op in Baka.
When: Daily by reservation
Where: Derech Beit Lehem – Behind the Paz Gas Station
Info: studiokliche@funinjerusalem.com
Team Karting
Race around the indoor go-karting track. Ages 8+.
When: Daily 11 a.m.-1 a.m.
Where: Lev Talpiot Mall – Haoman 17
Info: karting@funinjerusalem.com
• Adumim
Ptil Techelet Factory Tour
Make genuine techelet, see a dyeing demonstration, enjoy a VR underwater experience searching for the chilazon.
When: October 15-17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Kfar Adumim
Price: NIS 35 Adults, NIS 25 Child
Info: techelet@funinjerusalem.com
Tour Adumim
An exciting tour with Shelley includes various lookouts, meeting local Bedouin, Good Samaritan Mosaics Museum, Stained glass art studio of Gila Koppel, ATV in the Desert, and Moshe Castel Museum scavenger hunt.
When: By reservation
Info: 054-527-5404, adumim@funinjerusalem.com
Uri Kalfa Mezuzah Workshop
Design, carve and decorate your own mezuzah case.
When: Daily by reservation
Where: Ma’aleh Adumim
Info: urikalfa@funinjerusalem.com
• Beit Shemesh Area
Dig for a Day Archaeology Experience
Look for artifacts, sift through dirt from the Second Temple period and go caving.
When: October 15-18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (October 18 till 1 p.m.)
Where: Beit Guvrin National Park
Info: 02-586-2011, dig@funinjerusalem.com
• Gush Etzion
ATV Gush Etzion - Regush
Off-roading in the hills and valleys of Gush Etzion with an experienced tour guide.
When: October 15-18, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (October 18 till 4 p.m.)
Where: Alon Shvut
Info: regush@funinjerusalem.com
Exotic Animal Experience
Enjoy seeing exotic animals from around the world. No reservations required.
When: Contact for hours
Where: Sde Bar Farm, Gush Etzion
Price: NIS 25
Info: 055-666-0897, animals@funinjerusalem.com
Gush Etzion Wineries (The Yekev)
Learn about wine-making and enjoy a delicious dairy meal and wine-tasting in the large sukkah.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Gush Etzion Junction
Info: yekev@funinjerusalem.com
Holy Cacao Factory Tour & Workshop
Learn how to make your own chocolate bars at this gourmet chocolate factory. Tasting encouraged.
When: October 15-17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Pnei Chever
Price: NIS 50
Info: holycacao@funinjerusalem.com
The Workshop Gush Etzion
Create Judaica with a Sukkot theme at this incredible wood workshop!
When: October 15-18, 9:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 4:30 p.m.
Where: Rosh Tzurim, Gush Etzion
Price: 230 NIS
Info: theworkshop@funinjerusalem.com
• Jerusalem Hills
ATV in the Jerusalem Hills
When: Daily by reservation
Where: Yearim Hotel, Ma’aleh Hahamisha
Price: NIS 350-1 hour, NIS 550 NIS-2 hours (discount for tourists with passport)
Info: atv@funinjerusalem.com, 050-773-3335
Horseback Riding & Pony Rides
Family horse riding trails in the Jerusalem hills. Pony rides in the stables for younger kids.
When: Daily by reservation
Where: Yad Shmona
Info: kdstables@funinjerusalem.com
Galita Chocolate Workshop
Learn to make special chocolate treats. Great for all ages. Mehadrin.
When: Daily by reservation
Where: Kibbutz Tzuba
Price: Depends on items chosen
Info: galita@funinjerusalem.com, galita.co.il
Kif Tzuba Amusement Park
For kids of all ages with climbing, play zones, bumper cars, a roller coaster, game arcades and more.
When: October 13-22, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (till 5 p.m. Friday & erev chag)
Where: Kibbutz Tzuba
Price: NIS 89 Child (age 1-14), NIS 54 Adult, NIS 360 Family (up to 5 people)
Info: tzuba@funinjerusalem.com, kiftzuba.co.il
• Near Modi’in
Artesana Hot Glass Fusing Workshops
Discover the magical world of glass and create beautiful art.
When: October 15-18, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. (October 18 till 4 p.m.)
Where: Mevo Horon
Price: NIS 150
Info: 052-388-1654, glassart@funinjerusalem.com
Falcon Laser Tag in Latrun
Enjoy laser tag or water tag. Open at night! Ages 8+.
When: Daily by reservation
Where: Latrun
Price: NIS 90 per hour
Info: 052-645-3158, lasertag@funinjerusalem.com
The writer is the founder of Fun in Jerusalem (funinjerusalem.com) and Party in Jerusalem (partyinjerusalem.com).
). She was recently named senior adviser to the deputy mayor for English-speaking tourism. You can reach her at joanna@funinjerusalem.com.
