Sukkot family activity roundup

Here are a few highlights from events happening in and around Jerusalem during Sukkot. For a full list online, go to: funinjerusalem.com/sukkot.



CONCERTS & SHOWS

Elon Gold Comedy for Koby SpecialAll proceeds benefit the Koby Mandell Foundation. Shows in Jerusalem, Herzliya and Beit Shemesh.When: October 15, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.Price: NIS 130, NIS 240 (VIP)Info: comedyforkoby.comSukkot with Sulam ConcertBenny Friedman, Ohad & Shulem Lemmer perform live. All proceeds go toward helping Sulam provide education, therapy and support to over 600 kids with disabilities in Israel.When: October 16, 5:30 p.m. reception, 6:30 p.m. concertWhere: Waldorf Astoria JerusalemPrice: $200, $280 (VIP)Info: sulam@sulam.netYerushalayim for Life Hatzalah ConcertAvraham Fried, Mordechai Shapiro and Simcha Leiner will entertain and raise money for United Hatzalah of Israel.When: October 17, 7:30 p.m.Where: Binyanei HaumaPrice: $120, $360, $500, $1000Info: concertinisrael.comMatan Celebrating Together – 30th Anniversary Gala Dinner & Shalva Band ConcertHear the Shalva Band, guest speaker Beit Shemesh Mayor Dr. Aliza Bloch and special dinner honorees.When: October 17, 7:30 p.m.Where: King David Hotel sukkahInfo: matan.org.il8th Day ConcertThe Friendship Circle invites you to a special concert to support its work celebrating children with special needs.When: October 19, 8:30 p.m.Where: Henry Crown Auditorium, Jerusalem TheaterPrice: NIS 180-NIS 900Info: tickchak.co.il/7240FESTIVALS2019 Jerusalem Biennale Sukkot ToursThe Heichal Shlomo Tour - October 15, 11 a.m.The King David Street Tour - October 16, 11 a.m.Urban Art and the Shuk - October 17, 11 a.m.Along the Old City Walls - October 17, 3 p.m. & October 18, 10 a.m.Where: Heichal Shlomo, Hutzot Hayotzer, YMCA, Old City, Mahaneh Yehuda and morePrice: NIS 90 Adults, NIS 70 Child (Sukkot Tours)Info: jerusalembiennale.orgEin Yael Sukkot Harvest FestivalWhen: October 15-17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.Where: Ein Yael Living MuseumPrice: NIS 49 Child, NIS 39 AdultInfo: einyael.co.il, 02-645-1866Derech Beit Lehem Street FairWhen: October 15, 5 p.m.-10 p.m.Where: Derech Beit Lehem, BakaPrice: FREEYvel Jewelry Factory & Ethiopian Craft Center Open HouseWhen: October 15-17, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., October 18, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.Where: Motza, just outside JerusalemPrice: FREE for tourists with passportInfo: yvel@funinjerusalem.comKakadu Family Sukkot Art FestivalWhen: October 15-18, 20 & 22, 8:30 a.m., 10:30 p.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m.Where: Moshav Tzafririm, near Beit ShemeshPrice: NIS 50Info: kakadu@funinjerusalem.com, 052-862-5271Taste of the World FestivalWhen: October 15 to 17, 4 p.m. to 12 p.m.Where: Habonim Park (near Jaffa Gate), Old CityPrice: Admission FREE - Average price per dishNIS 35Valley of the Kings FestivalWhen: October 15-17, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.Where: Kidron Valley, City of DavidPrice: NIS 35 family ticketInfo: cityofdavid.org.il/enSaharna in Sacher ParkWhen: October 15, 3 p.m.-11 p.m.Where: Gan SacherPrice: FREEMoshav Country FairWhen: October 16, 12 p.m.-9 p.m.Where: Moshav Mevo Modi’inPrice: NIS 25 Child, NIS 50 Adult, NIS 150 Family ticketInfo: www.moshavfair.comSukkot Hayotzer Festival & Yonina Concert –Kol HaotWhen: October 17, 4:30 p.m.-10 p.m., Concert 8 p.m.Where: Kol Haot Gallery, Hutzot HayotzerPrice: FreeInfo: kolhaot.comJerusalem MarchGroups from Israel and around the world will march in Jerusalem, Gan Sacher Family Happening (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)Where: Official march 4 p.m. from Bezalel St. to First Station.When: October 17Old City Scavenger HuntWhen: October 18, 10:30 a.m.Where: Jaffa GatePrice: NIS 95 Adult, NIS 85 ChildInfo: scavenger@funinjerusalem.com052-835-8072Season Opener – Hapoel JerusalemWhen: October 19 at 8:15 p.m.Where: Jerusalem ArenaPrice: NIS 70-NIS 1000Info: hapoel@funinjerusalem.comMUSEUM ACTIVITIES & EVENTSBible Lands Museum – Festival of WritingWhen: October 15, 16, 17 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Where: Bible Lands MuseumPrice: NIS 32 Child, NIS 44 Adult, First Graders enter FREEInfo: blmj.org, 02-561-1066Biblical Museum of Natural History Meet the Beasts Interactive TourWhen: October 15-18 by reservationWhere: Beit ShemeshInfo: biblicalnaturalhistory@funinjerusalem.comBotanical Gardens Tropical Greenhouse Tours & WorkshopsWhen: October 15-17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., October 18, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.Where: Jerusalem Botanical GardensInfo: www.botanic.co.ilHerzl Center Interactive SukkotWhen: October 15 to 18 (times vary per activity)Where: Herzl MuseumInfo: herzl.org.il, *2843. Call to reserve an English-language tour.Israel Museum 34th Annual Kite FestivalWhen: October 15, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Kite Flying starts 4 p.m.Where: Israel MuseumInfo: imj.org.ilJerusalem Bird ObservatoryMorning Bird Walk – October 15 & 16, 7 a.m.Bird Ringing – October 15, 16, 20, 8:30 a.m.Distant Jaguar Lecture – October 15, 6:30 p.m.Night Safari – October 16, 6:30 p.m.Where: Jerusalem Bird ObservatoryInfo: birds.org.il/jboTower of David - The Band’s VisitWhen: October 15, 16, 17, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. – Concert4 p.m.-5 p.m.Where: Tower of David MuseumPrice: NIS 30, NIS 125 (family ticket: 2 adults +3 kids)Info: www.tod.org.il *2884NIGHT SHOWS & THEATERHallelujah Night Show3-D show on the Old City walls.When: October 10, 15, 16, 17 & 22, 9:45 p.m.Where: City of David. Free shuttle from First Station parking lotPrice: NIS 51 Child, NIS 62 AdultInfo: cityofdavid.org.ilNight Experiences at the Tower of DavidWhen: October 10, 12, 14-17,7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m.Check website for specific show times.Where: Tower of David MuseumPrice: NIS 55 Child, NIS 65 AdultInfo: 02-626-5333, tod.org.il/en/Train Theater Children’s ShowsWhen: October 15, 16 & 17, 10 a.m.Where: Train Theater, Liberty Bell ParkPrice: NIS 45 Child or Adult, NIS 36 with Yerushalmi CardInfo: traintheater.co.ilACTIVITIES & WORKSHOPS BY REGION• JerusalemBLOC Climbing300 sq.m. of climbing for all ages and levels! Shoes available for rent.When: October 13, 18 & 20: 7 a.m.-5 p.m.October 14, 16, 19 & 21: 10 a.m.-11 p.m.October 15, 4 p.m.-11 p.m.October 17, 7 a.m.-11 p.m.Where: 7 Yitskhak Elisar St (near Ben Yehuda)Price: NIS 65Info: 052-539-8991, bloc@funinjerusalem.comGlass-Blowing WorkshopWhen: October 15-18Where: Derech Beit Lehem, Behind the Paz Gas StationInfo: glass@funinjerusalem.comHadara Ceramic WorkshopsCreate your own ceramic pieces w/stencils, stamps and laces. Great for all ages.When: October 15 to 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Where: Emek Refaim - Across from AromaPrice: NIS 90Info: hadara@funinjerusalem.comModstylista Fashion Tour of JerusalemWhen: Daily by reservationWhere: Center of townInfo: fashiontours@funinjerusalem.comJerusalem Ropes Course at Ammunition HillConquer the Omega zipline, climb the rope ladder and swing in the sky swing.When: Daily by reservationWhere: Ammunition HillInfo: ropes@funinjerusalem.com, 052-893-8921Studio Kliche WorkshopsVarious workshops in an artists’ co-op in Baka.When: Daily by reservationWhere: Derech Beit Lehem – Behind the Paz Gas StationInfo: studiokliche@funinjerusalem.comTeam KartingRace around the indoor go-karting track. Ages 8+.When: Daily 11 a.m.-1 a.m.Where: Lev Talpiot Mall – Haoman 17Info: karting@funinjerusalem.com• AdumimPtil Techelet Factory TourMake genuine techelet, see a dyeing demonstration, enjoy a VR underwater experience searching for the chilazon.When: October 15-17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.Where: Kfar AdumimPrice: NIS 35 Adults, NIS 25 ChildInfo: techelet@funinjerusalem.comTour AdumimAn exciting tour with Shelley includes various lookouts, meeting local Bedouin, Good Samaritan Mosaics Museum, Stained glass art studio of Gila Koppel, ATV in the Desert, and Moshe Castel Museum scavenger hunt.When: By reservationInfo: 054-527-5404, adumim@funinjerusalem.comUri Kalfa Mezuzah WorkshopDesign, carve and decorate your own mezuzah case.When: Daily by reservationWhere: Ma’aleh AdumimInfo: urikalfa@funinjerusalem.com• Beit Shemesh AreaDig for a Day Archaeology ExperienceLook for artifacts, sift through dirt from the Second Temple period and go caving.When: October 15-18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (October 18 till 1 p.m.)Where: Beit Guvrin National ParkInfo: 02-586-2011, dig@funinjerusalem.com• Gush EtzionATV Gush Etzion - RegushOff-roading in the hills and valleys of Gush Etzion with an experienced tour guide.When: October 15-18, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (October 18 till 4 p.m.)Where: Alon ShvutInfo: regush@funinjerusalem.comExotic Animal ExperienceEnjoy seeing exotic animals from around the world. No reservations required.When: Contact for hoursWhere: Sde Bar Farm, Gush EtzionPrice: NIS 25Info: 055-666-0897, animals@funinjerusalem.comGush Etzion Wineries (The Yekev)Learn about wine-making and enjoy a delicious dairy meal and wine-tasting in the large sukkah.When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.Where: Gush Etzion JunctionInfo: yekev@funinjerusalem.comHoly Cacao Factory Tour & WorkshopLearn how to make your own chocolate bars at this gourmet chocolate factory. Tasting encouraged.When: October 15-17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.Where: Pnei CheverPrice: NIS 50Info: holycacao@funinjerusalem.comThe Workshop Gush EtzionCreate Judaica with a Sukkot theme at this incredible wood workshop!When: October 15-18, 9:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 4:30 p.m.Where: Rosh Tzurim, Gush EtzionPrice: 230 NISInfo: theworkshop@funinjerusalem.com• Jerusalem HillsATV in the Jerusalem HillsWhen: Daily by reservationWhere: Yearim Hotel, Ma’aleh HahamishaPrice: NIS 350-1 hour, NIS 550 NIS-2 hours (discount for tourists with passport)Info: atv@funinjerusalem.com, 050-773-3335Horseback Riding & Pony RidesFamily horse riding trails in the Jerusalem hills. Pony rides in the stables for younger kids.When: Daily by reservationWhere: Yad ShmonaInfo: kdstables@funinjerusalem.comGalita Chocolate WorkshopLearn to make special chocolate treats. Great for all ages. Mehadrin.When: Daily by reservationWhere: Kibbutz TzubaPrice: Depends on items chosenInfo: galita@funinjerusalem.com, galita.co.ilKif Tzuba Amusement ParkFor kids of all ages with climbing, play zones, bumper cars, a roller coaster, game arcades and more.When: October 13-22, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (till 5 p.m. Friday & erev chag)Where: Kibbutz TzubaPrice: NIS 89 Child (age 1-14), NIS 54 Adult, NIS 360 Family (up to 5 people)Info: tzuba@funinjerusalem.com, kiftzuba.co.il• Near Modi’inArtesana Hot Glass Fusing WorkshopsDiscover the magical world of glass and create beautiful art.When: October 15-18, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. (October 18 till 4 p.m.)Where: Mevo HoronPrice: NIS 150Info: 052-388-1654, glassart@funinjerusalem.comFalcon Laser Tag in LatrunEnjoy laser tag or water tag. Open at night! Ages 8+.When: Daily by reservationWhere: LatrunPrice: NIS 90 per hourInfo: 052-645-3158, lasertag@funinjerusalem.comThe writer is the founder of Fun in Jerusalem (funinjerusalem.com) and Party in Jerusalem ( partyinjerusalem.com ). She was recently named senior adviser to the deputy mayor for English-speaking tourism. You can reach her at joanna@funinjerusalem.com.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });