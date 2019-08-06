Tel Aviv to show proposals on City Hall for ‘Jewish Valentine’s Day’

A man proposing marriage in front of the Western Wall at the end of an Israel ScaVentures scavenger hunt.. (photo credit: COURTESY ISRAEL SCAVENTURES)

Fifteen couples will have their marriage proposals screened on a side of Tel Aviv’s municipal building in honor of Tu b’Av, the “Jewish Valentine’s Day.”





People can apply to have the text of their proposals screened against an illuminated “I Do” backdrop on the building on Aug. 15. Each proposal will be screened for exactly 10 minutes between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.



The application does not say how the proposals will be selected.



Tu b’Av, the 15th day of the Jewish calendar month of Av, was a matchmaking day for unmarried women in the Second Temple period. On that day, single Israelite women would go out in the fields dressed in white and dance before the young men, who selected their brides.

