Tens of thousands partake in Jerusalem Day ‘March of Flags’ parade

Israeli youth celebrate 'March of Flags' on Jerusalem Day, near the Damascus Gate, June 2, 2019 .
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Israeli youths in their tens of thousands descended on the Old City of Jerusalem Sunday afternoon for the annual March of Flags parade in celebration of Jerusalem Day and the unification of the city in 1967.
There were no security incidents during the march, despite earlier violence on the Temple Mount and the background friction of marchers parading through the Muslim Quarter of the Old City.
Students from dozens of yeshivas, premilitary academies, girls seminaries and other religious institutions began entering the Old City late Sunday afternoon, men through Damascus Gate and winding their way through the Muslim Quarter and women through Jaffa Gate and the Jewish Quarter, down to the Western Wall plaza.
Youths marching through the Muslim Quarter began their parade with boisterous singing and dancing outside Damascus Gate, singing various Jewish songs of praise and prayer in joy at the unification of Jerusalem and the capture of the Temple Mount and the Western Wall during the Six-Day War of 1967.
Among those songs sang frequently during the march by both boys and girls was the controversial “Zochreini Na” song, which recalls the Biblical hero Samson’s words as he toppled a temple on the Philistines who had blinded him.
The song has been used in far Right circles as a revenge anthem, where the word “Philistines” is replaced with “Palestinians.”
The marchers eventually arrived at the Western Wall plaza where the traditional concert roused the participants in song and dance, accompanied by singer Benny Friedman and in the presence of the chief rabbis, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, and other dignitaries.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>