The revolutionary who changed Israel more than Aharon Barak

Part of what was remarkable of the reactions to the death of Meir Shamgar on Friday was that everyone - from the political right to the political left - claimed him as their own.





There were a number of major Israeli legal figures before Shamgar, but as Supreme Court president from 1983-1995, attorney-general before that, IDF Military Advocate General before that and having run numerous key state commissions in later years, he is Israel's modern legal founding father in a very real way.

His successor Aharon Barak is usually accused on the Right of creating judicial activism in Israel.

The truth is that Shamgar in many ways started the judicial activist revolution long before Barak (Simon Agranat and others also had some activist rulings, but not to the same extent.)

Much of what Barak did was just taking Shamgar's trend forward and during the period in which the Knesset passed the Basic Laws.

Shamgar's declaring a range of new areas of law to be within the Supreme Court's control even without the Basic Laws was in some ways far more radical.

He also formulated Israel's concept of belligerent occupation in the West Bank, which to this day limits what actions Israel can take in Judea and Samaria absent a clear government decision to annex the land.

So why is Barak loved by only the Left and so derided on the Right, whereas Shamgar is claimed by all sides as part of their legal heritage?

There is no one answer, but a two obvious reasons are background and style.

Most of those on the Right praising Shamgar, noted that he started his career as a fighter in Etzel, a clearly right-wing group.

Barak started his career as a professor loudly calling for judicial reform to more liberal values.

Shamgar often took highly radical moves bringing Israel in a liberal direction, but did it quietly and in an understated fashion.

Barak sometimes made minor liberal moves, but wrote long decisions which were the legal equivalent of proclaiming the change from the rooftops.

Some of it may have been timing.

Conservatives worldwide had not grown the counter movement to judicial activism to the same extent during his tenure of 1983-1995 as they had by Barak's time.

But regardless of why, Shamgar's revolution will probably be more long-standing than Barak's.

Some of Barak's revolution has been rolled back over the last three Supreme Court presidents' terms, Asher Grunis, Miriam Naor and Esther Hayut - since all three were and are more conservative than he was.

In contrast, Shamgar's revolution is embraced by most moderate activists and moderate conservative justices and is also embraced current Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit.

Often when politicians call for a change in the current system, Mandelblit will agree - until it offends a principle of Shamgar's.

For example, Mandelblit frequently cites Shamgar's Commission for maintaining the attorney-general's dual legal advise and lead prosecutor roles.

The state frequently cites Shamgar by name or his founding legal principles, in explaining limitations on what Israel can do in the West Bank, absent a clear annexation decision.

In that way, even if the Barak revolution is being reduced or replaced, the Shamgar revolution will likely stand the test of time.

When a revolutionary thinker is embraced as foundational by all sides, he has truly succeeded in his revolution.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });