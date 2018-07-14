Thousands of protesters gather against nation-state bill in Tel Aviv

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Some 2500 protesters gathered in Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square on Saturday night to protest the controversial nation-state bill, slamming it as racist and discriminatory.



Under the banner “this is home for all of us,” public figures, MKs and social activists addressed the protest, which saw participants marching from Rabin Square to Jabotinsky House.





Happening now: March through central #TelAviv to protest the Nation-State Bill pic.twitter.com/rTlv9QT5Cm — Tamara Zieve (@TZieve) July 14, 2018

"We don't want a government of racists" chant protestors against Nation-state Bill pic.twitter.com/h43t6t9XcV — Tamara Zieve (@TZieve) July 14, 2018

Massive banner reads 'crime minister.' pic.twitter.com/4V4QR4RHc2 — Tamara Zieve (@TZieve) July 14, 2018

Now outside Dizengoff Center the crowd is chanting @netanyahu 'Bibi go home' pic.twitter.com/Us3ZZk6fdk — Tamara Zieve (@TZieve) July 14, 2018

The Jewish nation-state bill is a draft Basic Law with constitutional heft that declares Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people. It would anchor in law the state’s menorah emblem, Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, national holidays and the right of all Israeli residents to preserve their heritage without consideration of religion and nationality.It would make Hebrew the official language of the state, with Arabic receiving a “unique status.”The bill is expected to come to a final vote in the Knesset plenum Monday night.The protest was a joint effort of a range of civil society organizations, including organizations working for social justice, anti-racism, Aliya and absorption, LGBTQ rights, human rights, shared society and peace, together with political parties.The participating organizations were: Omdim Beyachad (Standing Together); The Association of Ethiopian Jews; The New Israel Fund; Peace Now; The Israel Religious Action Center; Sikkuy; The Coalition Against Racism in Israel; Mossawa Center; Young Labor; Hadash; Meretz; Ta’al; The Association for Civil Rights in Israel; Zazim – Community Action; the Negev Coexistence Forum for Civil Equality; AJEEC NISPED; Kulan; Socialist Struggle; Combatants for Peace; and Shatil.In a joint statement, the participating organizations said: "The Nation-State Law would turn racism, discrimination, and segregation into an inescapable part of our lives. More than that – racism and discrimination are becoming desired and central in the State of Israel. The Nation-State Law will bring exclusion and damage to minorities to terrifying levels we have never seen before. Our stance is clear: all citizens – all – are equal.”“But the government is not willing to recognize this. Because they have no solutions for any of us – not to the housing crisis, not for the elderly and disabled, not for the high cost of living, not for the collapsing healthcare system, not to the crisis with the Jews of the Diaspora – they are legislating unnecessary, terrifying and discriminatory laws like the Nation-State Law. The law incites, confuses, and divides citizens of the state of Israel from one another,” the statement continued.A section of the bill that says “the state may allow a community, including members of one religion or of one nationality, to maintain a separate communal settlement,” has drawn criticism from President Reuven Rivlin, the attorney-general’s office and Knesset legal adviser.The message of Saturday’s protest was that “we are all equal citizens – Arabs and Jews, women and men, Mizrahim, Ethiopians, those of us from the former USSR, and members of the LGBTQ community.”“The law of division and discrimination that this government is promoting – which they call the Nation-State Bill – will leave a great many of us out: out of towns with “admission committees;” out of fair treatment in the courts; out of citizenship; out of democracy. To this, we will not agree,” the groups concluded.Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.