May 04 2018
|
Iyar, 19, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Thousands participate in 'Slut Walk' march in Tel Aviv

They are expected to reach Rothschild Boulevard, where feminist activists will speak.

By YUVAL BAGNO/MAARIV
May 4, 2018 14:49
1 minute read.
Thousands participate in 'Slut Walk' march in Tel Aviv

Participants march in the Tel Aviv "Slut Walk" on May 4, 2018. (photo credit: Courtesy)

Thousands of Israelis participated in the "Slut Walk" held in Tel Aviv Friday.

They are expected to reach Rothschild Boulevard, where feminist activists will speak, including Irad Marciano Zeiger, who exposed the case of Alon Kasital, a Tel Aviv club owner who was accused by 14 women of sex offenses, including rape. Zeiger plans to file a lawsuit against Kasital.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The demonstrators carried posters displaying photos of men accused of sex offenses, including  Kastiel, IDF officer Ofek Buchris, Erez Efrati, a bodyguard to the former head of the IDF, former president Moshe Katzav and others.

The slut march is part of the Slutwalk movement, founded in Canada when a local policeman said women should stop dressing like sluts if they did not want to be raped. Participants of the first march raged against the idea that rape victims are responsible for the assault they endured.

Event organizer Bracha Barad put it this way: "The word 'slut' is not just a word intended to humiliate women, it serves society and the system as a justification for rape."

"There is no connection between the victim's clothing or her sexual past and the attack she has endured. The law and enforcement authorities are quick to grant exemptions to rapists," she added.

The march was organized by the Feminist Feminist Activists Association, which was established in 2017 by a feminist activist group with an extensive history of activity. The organization aims to expand feminist dialogue and discourse in Israel and to promote feminist values.


Related Content

Britain's chief rabbi Ephraim Mirvis
May 4, 2018
British chief rabbi leading mega-mission

By GIL HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut