Thousands of Israelis participated in the "Slut Walk" held in Tel Aviv Friday.



They are expected to reach Rothschild Boulevard, where feminist activists will speak, including Irad Marciano Zeiger, who exposed the case of Alon Kasital, a Tel Aviv club owner who was accused by 14 women of sex offenses, including rape. Zeiger plans to file a lawsuit against Kasital.





The demonstrators carried posters displaying photos of men accused of sex offenses, including Kastiel, IDF officer Ofek Buchris, Erez Efrati, a bodyguard to the former head of the IDF, former president Moshe Katzav and others.The slut march is part of the Slutwalk movement, founded in Canada when a local policeman said women should stop dressing like sluts if they did not want to be raped. Participants of the first march raged against the idea that rape victims are responsible for the assault they endured.Event organizer Bracha Barad put it this way: "The word 'slut' is not just a word intended to humiliate women, it serves society and the system as a justification for rape.""There is no connection between the victim's clothing or her sexual past and the attack she has endured. The law and enforcement authorities are quick to grant exemptions to rapists," she added.The march was organized by the Feminist Feminist Activists Association, which was established in 2017 by a feminist activist group with an extensive history of activity. The organization aims to expand feminist dialogue and discourse in Israel and to promote feminist values.