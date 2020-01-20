Three dead on roads overnight, bringing January total so far to 13

Three people were killed in accidents on Sunday night and into Monday morning, Israel Police and Israel's emergency medical service Magen David Adom (MDA) have reported.





On Sunday night, an elderly couple died after their car hit a concrete barrier on freeway 4 in central Israel. "When we arrived at the scene, we were confronted with a difficult scene to witness," MDA paramedic Alon Cohen said.





"We found a crushed car, alongside which a 60-year-old woman was lying unconscious with multiple injuries. Attempts were made to resuscitate her, but we had to confirm her death. A man in his sixties was also found stuck in the driver's seat, unconscious with multiple injuries. We tried to provide him with medical care while the firefighters freed him, [but] once they did we had to confirm his death."





Hours later, a 65-year-old man died early on Monday morning at the La Guardia intersection in Tel Aviv. The Ayalon freeway was blocked by police and later reopened.





"When we arrived at the scene we found under the intersection an overturned car in which a 65-year-old man with severe multiple injuries was trapped," MDA paramedic Tom Grishin said.





"We took the man's vitals while attempting to free him, but he showed no signs of life and we had to confirm his death."





The accidents occurred within twenty-four hours of another fatal collision which occurred on Sunday morning, in which a 20-year-old motorcyclist died after being hit by a car on freeway 20 near Tel Aviv. The man's body was found far from the motorcycle with severe injuries. "It is a serious accident," MDA Paramedic Izhar Baruch said. "We took the motorcyclist's vitals, but he did not have signs of life, and we had no other choice than to verify his death." A 50-year-old woman was injured in an accident near the Dead Sea on Sunday, while in a settlement in the central West Bank a 25-year-old man was injured.







Two people in their seventies sustained moderate injuries after their car was hit by a truck near Jerusalem. A 25-year-old man was also injured in a Jerusalem accident later that day.



