Traffic chaos feared as key Jerusalem route set to close

Patience, compassion and understanding. These are the three attributes requested by Jerusalem authorities ahead of the closure of one of the city's primary thoroughfares for the next three years on Sunday.



Shazar Boulevard, a major road serving cars entering Jerusalem from Route 1, is expected to be blocked from the Chords Bridge to Nordau Junction for all private vehicles until 2022 as the Jerusalem Gateway Project - an ambitious plan to turn the entry into the capital into one of the country's leading business hubs - enters its second stage.

Once complete, the business quarter spanning 73 acres and home to 24 high-rise office buildings, 2,000 hotel rooms and a public transportation hub is forecast to create 60,000 new jobs in the city.Until then, however, the project promises traffic chaos and has brought back painful memories of the repeatedly-delayed construction of the Jerusalem Light Rail, which has proved greatly successful since completion."There is already terrible traffic across the city, and now there'll be even more," Yasser Tabiya, a Jerusalem-based taxi driver, said as he waited for passengers outside the Jerusalem International Convention Center on Shazar Boulevard."The road will be closed except for public transportation, but we still don't know about taxis. In any case, people won't take taxis because they'll be sitting in traffic and just watching the meter rise."Tunneling work has been taking place since 2015 to build a tunnel for private cars underneath the developing business quarter and the construction of a 1,300-space park and ride facility. Construction work, Jerusalem authorities say, now needs to continue above ground in order to complete the project.Most traffic entering the city will be redirected to Yitzhak Rabin Boulevard, which has been widened ahead of the closure of Shazar Boulevard. Public transportation will continue traveling along Shazar Boulevard as usual, unaffected by the construction work.Yosef Shmueli, the manager of central Jerusalem electric bicycle store Be-Ofen, said existing parking shortages in the area have led to a lack of accessibility for customers, suppliers and employees. The shortage is likely to be exacerbated by the road closure."The construction of the light rail and fast-speed railway route to Tel Aviv is great but has led to traffic jams and accessibility problems," said Shmueli. "I can already feel the decrease in income and it could possibly lead to closure. On the other hand, the increased traffic jams might mean that people opt to purchase bicycles instead. Only time will tell."Jerusalem resident Omer Drori said that despite the imminent road closure, she found it "bizarre" that she was still unaware of alternative travel routes and arrangements."Ultimately, if we have a great entrance to Jerusalem in a few years then all this will be worthwhile," said Drori. "As we all know, it probably won't take three years to complete the work. The question is whether it takes four or five years, or even a decade."Local authorities have advised motorists entering Jerusalem from Sunday to drive via Route 443 or Route 1 via the Arazim Tunnel. Those exiting the city should travel via Route 443 or Begin Boulevard to the Arazim Tunnel.Using public transportation and checking transportation apps Waze and Moovit is recommended where possible."We are building something very large at this new business quarter, which is certainly worth making an effort for," said Yoel Even, acting chief executive officer at Moriah Jerusalem Development Corporation, the company responsible for the Jerusalem Gateway Project."We do not recommend coming to the city center when unnecessary, and motorists should travel on alternative routes if possible. If that doesn’t occur, and everyone travels as they do today, there will be significantly heavier traffic."Many lessons had been learnt by authorities, Even said, since the delays caused to the construction of the Jerusalem Light Rail. One key difference involves placing much of the responsibility for the current project in the hands of a municipal subsidiary, rather than a private contractor."As a municipal company, our ability to be close to and communicate with the public is much greater," said Even. "Moriah has great capabilities and we have already shortened the estimated completion time for this project by eight months."

