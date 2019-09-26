Tzipi Livni named a 2019 Fisher Family Fellow

WASHINGTON – Tzipi Livni, former foreign minister deputy prime minister, was named on Wednesday as a 2019 Fisher Family Fellow at the Future of Diplomacy Project at Harvard Kennedy School's Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs.



According to a statement from the Belfer Center, "Livni will be in residence with the Future of Diplomacy Project for two months between September and November and will deliver a public address to the wider Harvard University community. She will lead a multi-part study group to reflect on the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and deepen her work on the global protection of democracy in a series of events and book talks with faculty and fellows from the Harvard community. In addition, she will advise the Project's leadership on the expansion of the Palestinian-Israeli Leadership Initiative aimed at training the next generation of activists and politicians committed to making lasting peace a reality."

"I'm happy for the opportunity that was given to me to share my experience as a decision-maker in the Israeli cabinet and as chief negotiator for peace with the students at Harvard Kennedy School," Livni told The Jerusalem Post. She added that she "would like to discuss and share ideas on the geopolitical situation with the distinguished scholars and fellows at the Belfer Center.""The Fisher Family Fellowship allows us to bring senior global leaders to Harvard," said Prof. Nicholas Burns, faculty director of the Future of Diplomacy Project. "Tzipi Livni has had an extraordinary career in Israeli politics. Her commitment to public service and to peace is well known."Livni served as the chief negotiator in the last two rounds of negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians and is considered as a strong supporter of the two-state solution. She retired from the Knesset before April's elections, while she served as chair of the Hatnua Party. When she announced her intention to retire, she said that she would do so in order to avoid costing the center-left bloc votes after the split between Hatnua and Labor – the two parties that ran together in the 2015 elections as the Zionist Union.

