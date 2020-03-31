The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

US troops in Iraq finally get Patriot air defense

Growing Iran-US tensions in the last year have meant that led to US airstrikes in Iraq against Iranian-backed proxies and this has angered the Iraqi government.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MARCH 31, 2020 11:30
A picture released by Israeli Defence Forces press office shows a launch of a Patriot missile in southern Israel (photo credit: REUTERS)
A picture released by Israeli Defence Forces press office shows a launch of a Patriot missile in southern Israel
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Two and a half months after Iranian ballistic missiles slammed into a US base in central Iraq, lightly injuring more than 100 soldiers, the US finally brought Patriot batteries to Iraq. They will be set up at Ayn al-Assad base and in Erbil, according to reports. The US is withdrawing from a half-dozen bases and posts in Iraq as the coronavirus spreads and Iranian-backed proxies carry out attacks.
The Patriots were requested in January and US generals, such as CENTCOM head Kenneth McKenzie and General Pat White, had been back and forth to Baghdad. US Senator Jim Inhofe also came to Baghdad in February and it appears the US has been pushing Baghdad to let the air defense systems through.
The issue for the US is that the Americans are in Iraq helping leading the anti-ISIS coalition and they are there at the request of the Iraqi government. However, growing Iran-US tensions in the last year have meant that led to US airstrikes in Iraq against Iranian-backed proxies and this has angered the Iraqi government.
Pro-Iranian parties in parliament want the US to leave, not bring more weapon systems. It appears the US is now consolidating bases, leaving smaller posts and bringing Patriots, perhaps as a trade off with Baghdad or as a reasonable way to defend a smaller number of places.
The Iranian-backed proxies, led by Kataib Hezbollah have launched rocket attacks on a series of facilities in the last years, including Camp Taji and K-1 where three members of the Coalition and a contractor were killed, as well as Q-West, Balad, Besmaya, and Union III near the embassy in Baghdad, and other locations. The US is leaving many places targeted by rocket fire and will stay in fewer locations. Training is ending. Other Coalition partners are leaving.
The US increasingly looks like it is manning a dwindling number of posts. The Patriots will defend the key facilities at Ayn al-Assad and likely defend the important US presence in Erbil in the Kurdistan region. Unlike other parts of the Iraq the Kurdistan region has never seen attacks on US forces or rocket fire against their posts. The Kurdistan region is largely free from terror attacks and is safe.
The US has been reticent in the past to move forces to the Kurdistan region because it would appear to benefit the Kurds and send the message that the US is not as committed to the rest of the Iraq. But facts now dictate reality. US forces apparently withdrew from another post in Mosul on Monday as the consolidation continues and US forces  are leaving areas where they could be targeted.
Pro-Iranian groups spread rumors  that they will attack the Americans. A group called the “League of Revolutionaries” said it was  going to target Americans this week in Ayn al-Assad  base. Iraq’s former Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has asked groups not to target the US without orders from Baghdad. Meanwhile rumors in Washington say the US has drawn up plans  to strike at Kataib Hezbollah and totally destroy the organization. If such an attack happens,  the Patriots might actually get to be used.


Tags Iran Iraq patriot missile
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A unity government, but at what cost? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Seth Frantzman US troops in Iraq finally get Patriot air defense By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ksenia Svetlova Strengthening international systems, lesson learned from coronavirus By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Yosef I. Abramowitz Corona’s silver lining By YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Netanyahu’s trustworthy coronavirus leadership By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
3 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
4 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
5 Coronavirus: Gov. green lights restrictions, cannot walk more than 100 m
An ICEJ volunteer nurse caring for a Holocaust survivor in Haifa amid the Coronavirus crisis.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by