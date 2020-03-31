US troops in Iraq finally get Patriot air defense

Two and a half months after Iranian ballistic missiles slammed into a US base in central Iraq, lightly injuring more than 100 soldiers, the US finally brought Patriot batteries to Iraq. They will be set up at Ayn al-Assad base and in Erbil, according to reports. The US is withdrawing from a half-dozen bases and posts in Iraq as the coronavirus spreads and Iranian-backed proxies carry out attacks.The Patriots were requested in January and US generals, such as CENTCOM head Kenneth McKenzie and General Pat White, had been back and forth to Baghdad. US Senator Jim Inhofe also came to Baghdad in February and it appears the US has been pushing Baghdad to let the air defense systems through. The issue for the US is that the Americans are in Iraq helping leading the anti-ISIS coalition and they are there at the request of the Iraqi government. However, growing Iran-US tensions in the last year have meant that led to US airstrikes in Iraq against Iranian-backed proxies and this has angered the Iraqi government. Pro-Iranian parties in parliament want the US to leave, not bring more weapon systems. It appears the US is now consolidating bases, leaving smaller posts and bringing Patriots, perhaps as a trade off with Baghdad or as a reasonable way to defend a smaller number of places.The Iranian-backed proxies, led by Kataib Hezbollah have launched rocket attacks on a series of facilities in the last years, including Camp Taji and K-1 where three members of the Coalition and a contractor were killed, as well as Q-West, Balad, Besmaya, and Union III near the embassy in Baghdad, and other locations. The US is leaving many places targeted by rocket fire and will stay in fewer locations. Training is ending. Other Coalition partners are leaving. The US increasingly looks like it is manning a dwindling number of posts. The Patriots will defend the key facilities at Ayn al-Assad and likely defend the important US presence in Erbil in the Kurdistan region. Unlike other parts of the Iraq the Kurdistan region has never seen attacks on US forces or rocket fire against their posts. The Kurdistan region is largely free from terror attacks and is safe. The US has been reticent in the past to move forces to the Kurdistan region because it would appear to benefit the Kurds and send the message that the US is not as committed to the rest of the Iraq. But facts now dictate reality. US forces apparently withdrew from another post in Mosul on Monday as the consolidation continues and US forces are leaving areas where they could be targeted.Pro-Iranian groups spread rumors that they will attack the Americans. A group called the “League of Revolutionaries” said it was going to target Americans this week in Ayn al-Assad base. Iraq’s former Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has asked groups not to target the US without orders from Baghdad. Meanwhile rumors in Washington say the US has drawn up plans to strike at Kataib Hezbollah and totally destroy the organization. If such an attack happens, the Patriots might actually get to be used.