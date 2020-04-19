The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ultra-Orthodox leader urges caution over resumption of communal prayer

Senior Chabad Rabbi says public prayer still banned due to danger of coroanvirus.

By JEREMY SHARON  
APRIL 19, 2020 20:07
Two paramedics, a Jew wearing a prayer shawl and a Muslim using a prayer mat, pray beside each other near a Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance in Beersheba, southern Israel, March 24, 2020 (photo credit: MOHAMD ALNBARE/MDA SPOKESPERSON)
Two paramedics, a Jew wearing a prayer shawl and a Muslim using a prayer mat, pray beside each other near a Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance in Beersheba, southern Israel, March 24, 2020
(photo credit: MOHAMD ALNBARE/MDA SPOKESPERSON)
Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, the second-most senior, non-hassidic ultra-Orthodox rabbi in the world, has urged caution over new government regulations permitting communal prayer, saying that one can only participate in such services if it is certain correct distancing can be maintained from other worshipers. 
On Sunday, the government published its updated coronavirus restrictions stating that communal prayer is now allowed for up to 19 people in an outdoor space with a distance of two-meters between worshippers and up to 500 meters from places of work or residences.  
In a letter published in three ultra-Orthodox newspapers, Edelstein wrote that there was “the most severe stringencies on every single person to abide by and observe the rules of distancing and the required caution in accordance with the instructions of the doctors, and in no way to hold prayer services if these instructions are not upheld in their entirety.” 
The rabbi continued that everyone participating in the prayer service should first check if it was possible to fully adhere to the two meter distancing directive. 
“[For] all of this there is a suspicion of a danger to life, and anyone who transgresses this harms himself and others, God forbid,” Edelstein wrote.  
If it is not possible to fulfil the government directives the rabbi said, it was preferable to pray alone at home. 
“Anyone who is stringent and prays at home until these things become clearer is behaving appropriately and there is no concern [about his actions],” the rabbi said.  
The fact that Edelstein’s letter was published not only in Yated Neeman, the daily newspaper of his own non-hassidic, ultra-Orthodox community but in Hamodia and Hamevaser, which are connected to the hassidic community, was an unusual development demonstrating an acceptance of the rabbis rulings within the hassidic world as well. 
The ultra-Orthodox community and its leadership had been reluctant to accept the restrictions on religious life posed by the coronavirus social-distancing orders, but has lately accepted them due to skyrocketing infections in their sector.  
While Edelstein urged caution, Rabbi Yitzchak Yehuda Yeruslavski, a senior Chabad rabbi and secretary of the Chabad rabbinical court, ruled that prayer in public at present is forbidden by the Torah due to the danger to life posed by the Covid-19 coronavirus.  
“It is totally forbidden to pray in a public space, and people should continue to pray on balconies as they have done until now,” said Yeruslavski in reference to the practice that has sprung up in ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods whereby individuals stand separately on their own balconies in close enough proximity to others on their balconies to hold a prayer service with a minyan, quorum, of ten men.  
Anyone without a balcony should pray alone in their homes, the rabbi ruled. 


Tags rabbi prayer Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Right to protest By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ruthie Blum Does Israel have a ‘no exit’ strategy from corona? By RUTHIE BLUM
Yuval Cherlow Ethical ideals and the virus By YUVAL CHERLOW
Gal Perl Finkel Hezbollah in crisis, but Israel cannot take its eyes off it By GAL PERL FINKEL
Greer Fay Cashman Grapevine April 19 2020: Still singing to boost public morale By GREER FAY CASHMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
3 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
4 Coronavirus travels 13 feet in the air, new study finds
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by