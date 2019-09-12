Veteran Affairs Secretary Wilkie Visits FOZ Museum

Secretary of Veteran Affairs Robert Wilkie traveled to Israel this week to represent U.S. President Donald Trump at a September 11th remembrance ceremony. This memorial service marks the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks made against the United States.

Israel erected the only monument of its kind outside of America to remember 9/11 with a complete name list of each of the 2,977 victims.

Wilkie has held a multitude of positions in national security affairs along with an impressive military career. Secretary Wilkie served as the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness and as the principal advisor to the Secretary and Deputy Secretary of Defense for Total Force. In addition, Wilkie is a reserve officer in the United States Air Force Reserve assigned to the Office of the Chief of Staff.

In May, the FOZ Museum hosted a celebration of the one-year anniversary of this brave decision in May of this year.

Upon the conclusion of the memorial service, Wilke and his wife Julia, participated in a private tour of the FOZ Museum in Jerusalem. Wilkie is the highest ranking official within the U.S. Administration to visit the Friends of Zion Museum.

The Friends of Zion Museum reveals stories emphasizing the support and heroism of the friends of the Jewish People and the State of Israel. It also serves as a platform to fight global anti-Semitism and to stand strong against the BDS movement.

The Friends of Zion Museum is launching a $100 million project to help educate pro-Israel supporters around the world about the Jewish state, its challenges, and its achievements. FOZ is developing an Ambassador Institute which includes the first Christian Zionist think tank, a communications center, and an online university.

Currently sitting on the board is IDF General Yossi Peled as the head of the FOZ Israeli Board of Trustees, along with other distinguished members. The late president Shimon Peres served as FOZ’s international chairman.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });