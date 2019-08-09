Waqf calls on Muslims to pray in Al Aqsa on Tisha Be’Av

Palestinians pray on the first Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City May 10, 2019. . (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)

The Waqf called up to Muslims to pray in the Mosques on the Temple Mount during the Jewish holiday of Tisha Be' Av on Sunday, to prevent Jews from going up there to pray, the Army Radio reported on Friday.



The Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, a branch of the Jordanian Ministry of Sacred Properties, is the Muslim authority managing the Islamic holy sites on the Temple Mount, including the Al Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock.

Most Recent Videos from JPost

هيئات #القدس: صلاة العيد في #الأقصى فقط والأضحية ثاني أيام العيدhttps://t.co/YSRWGI4MMu — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) August 9, 2019

According to the Army Radio, a Waqf document circulating in Arab media invited all Muslims living in the Jerusalem area to go pray in the Al Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock instead of in their local mosque, to prevent Jews from going up during the holiday.The site, referred to in Hebrew as Har Habayt and in Arabic as Haram esh-Sharif, is considered holy by both religions. However, an agreement was reached after Israel conquered the Old City in 1967, allowing Jordan to maintain civil administration over the area and restricting Jewish access to it: Jews and non-Muslims are allowed to visit the Temple Mount in limited hours and days, but they are not allowed to pray.In the past years, a movement calling for the right of Jews to pray on the Temple Mount has become more vocal and attempts to pray there in spite of the prohibition have been more frequent.Starting on Saturday night, Tisha Be' Av mourns the destruction of both the First and the Second Jerusalem Temple in 586 BCE and 70 CE. On the day of Tisha Be' Av, Jews observe mourning practices including fasting, sitting on the floor or low chairs and reciting the Book of Lamentations (Megillat Eichah), in which the prophet Jeremiah laments the destruction of the city and the subsequent exile.This year, the end of Tisha Be' Av coincides with the beginning of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, the "festival of sacrifice."Tensions on the Temple Mount often increase when Jewish and Muslim holidays overlap.The Temple Mount is usually close to non-Muslim visitors during Muslim holidays, and according to Israeli media sources, it is scheduled to be close also on Sunday.However, some Jewish organizations have been appealing the Israeli authorities to allow Jewish visitors on the site during Tisha Be' Av . One of them, the Students for the Temple Mount sent a letter to Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan.Earlier this year, when the Israeli police decided that Jews would be allowed to enter the Temple Mount for Jerusalem Day , in spite of the holiday falling in the last days of Ramadan, violent riots broke out. Clashes between the Israeli police and some Muslim worshippers broke out earlier on Wednesday.On Friday morning, hundreds of Muslims gathered in the Mosques on the Temple for the Friday prayer, Palestinian media reported.Many prominent rabbis also forbid Jews from visiting the Temple Mount, due to the concern that the visitors might step on sacred areas where people were not allowed to go when the Jerusalem Temple still stood.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });