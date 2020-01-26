Western world nations support terror-linked Palestinian NGOs - report

A new report issued on Monday by the research institute NGO Monitor found that eight Palestinian NGOs which receive support from Western nations maintain ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a terrorist organization.NGO Monitor claimed that the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Germany, France, Ireland, Norway, and Belgium funneled millions of dollars to these groups. The support was not limited to EU countries as the US, Canada and Japan were also among the donors. UN-OCHA and UNICEF were also among those who offered their support.
In 2001, the PFLP assassinated the Minister of Tourism Rehavam “Gandhi” Ze'evi. The PFLP claimed the assassination was retaliation after the killing of the organization general secretary by Israel two months before.
Over 70 current and former staff, board members, and general assembly members, as well as senior management and founders at these NGOs have direct ties to the PFLP, the report found.
Founded by George Habash in 1967, the PFLP is a Palestinian, secular, Marxist-Leninist terror group, originally supported by the USSR and China.
The PFLP was involved in suicide bombings, shootings, assassinations and other attacks targeting civilians. The group was well-known for hijacking commercial airlines in the 1960s and 1970s
The PFLP is designated as a terrorist organization by governments around the world, including the US, EU, Canada, and Israel.