Western world nations support terror-linked Palestinian NGOs - report

Over 70 current and former staff, board members, and general assembly members, as well as senior management and founders at these NGOs have direct ties to the PFLP, the report found.

Founded by George Habash in 1967, the PFLP is a Palestinian, secular, Marxist-Leninist terror group, originally supported by the USSR and China.

The PFLP was involved in suicide bombings, shootings, assassinations and other attacks targeting civilians. The group was well-known for hijacking commercial airlines in the 1960s and 1970s



In 2001, the PFLP assassinated the Minister of Tourism Rehavam “Gandhi” Ze'evi. The PFLP claimed the assassination was retaliation after the killing of the organization general secretary by Israel two months before.

The PFLP is designated as a terrorist organization by governments around the world, including the US, EU, Canada, and Israel.