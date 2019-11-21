NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

What are the cases Netanyahu has been indicted for?

Understanding the cases the prime minister faces

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the swearing-in ceremony of the 22nd Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem October 3, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the swearing-in ceremony of the 22nd Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem October 3, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Here is what you need to know about the cases Netanyahu has been indicted for: Case 1000, Case 2000 and Case 4000.
In all cases, Netanyahu denies the interpretation that he had criminal intent in all of the below cases.

Case 4000 - the Bezeq-Walla Affair:

Case 4000 has two main parts.
The first is that Netanyahu fired Communications Ministry director-general Avi Berger and hired his loyalist and ex-campaign manager Shlomo Filber in order to ensure a government policy improperly favoring Bezeq owner Shaul Elovitch.
The second is that in exchange for the positive treatment of Bezeq, Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, directed Bezeq’s online news site Walla to give him favorable coverage. This was arranged through Elovitch, his wife, the prime minister's former media advisor Nir Hefetz, and some of Elovitch’s top Walla employees.
Filber approved as head of the Communications Ministry a merger between Bezeq and Yes, which is another company that Elovitch had ownership rights in – a decision that was approved by apolitical experts, according to Netanyahu. Among those experts were a senior official at the Antitrust Authority and the legal adviser to the Communications Ministry.

Cases 1000 - the Illegal Gifts Affair, and 2000 - the Yediot Aharonot-Yisrael Hayom Affair
Broad Picture: Netanyahu does not dispute the facts.
The prime minister admits to receiving all of the gifts he is accused of receiving and to having discussions with key people about weakening Yisrael Hayom in exchange for getting better coverage from Yediot Ahronot.

Case 1000 – the Details
Gifts or illegal benefits?
This crucial fight determines whether the Milchin-Netanyahu relationship was one of friends, of bribery or of a mix of the two.
What is the start of Netanyahu and Milchin’s ties? What was the key to the Netanyahu's relationship with Arnon Milchin? What role did Sara Netanyahu and Milchin’s secretary play? How do Yair Lapid and the tax exemption scheme fit in? These questions are all critical to understanding Case 1000.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Avichai Mandelblit Case 1000 case 2000 Case 4000
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Editor's notes: A grand gesture – for now By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu, it's time to step down - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Impeachment versus Mandelblit By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach No Holds Barred: Lindsey Graham blocks recognition of Armenian Genocide By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Ephraim Asculai The missile and nuclear threat from Iran By EPHRAIM ASCULAI

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by