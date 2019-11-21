Here is what you need to know about the cases Netanyahu has been indicted for: Case 1000, Case 2000 and Case 4000.In all cases, Netanyahu denies the interpretation that he had criminal intent in all of the below cases.

Case 4000 - the Bezeq-Walla Affair:

Yediot Aharonot-Yisrael Hayom

Yisrael Hayom

Yediot Ahronot

Case 4000 has two main parts.The first is that Netanyahu fired Communications Ministry director-general Avi Berger and hired his loyalist and ex-campaign manager Shlomo Filber in order to ensure a government policy improperly favoring Bezeq owner Shaul Elovitch.The second is that in exchange for the positive treatment of Bezeq, Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, directed Bezeq’s online news site Walla to give him favorable coverage. This was arranged through Elovitch, his wife, the prime minister's former media advisor Nir Hefetz, and some of Elovitch’s top Walla employees.Filber approved as head of the Communications Ministry a merger between Bezeq and Yes, which is another company that Elovitch had ownership rights in – a decision that was approved by apolitical experts, according to Netanyahu. Among those experts were a senior official at the Antitrust Authority and the legal adviser to the Communications Ministry.Broad Picture: Netanyahu does not dispute the facts.The prime minister admits to receiving all of the gifts he is accused of receiving and to having discussions with key people about weakeningin exchange for getting better coverage fromGifts or illegal benefits?This crucial fight determines whether the Milchin-Netanyahu relationship was one of friends, of bribery or of a mix of the two.What is the start of Netanyahu and Milchin’s ties? What was the key to the Netanyahu's relationship with Arnon Milchin? What role did Sara Netanyahu and Milchin’s secretary play? How do Yair Lapid and the tax exemption scheme fit in? These questions are all critical to understanding Case 1000.