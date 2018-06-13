June 13 2018
|
Sivan, 30, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Who will brief Prince William on Jerusalem’s history, geography? Not Israel

Kensington Palace released an itinerary on Sunday for William’s trip to “Jordan, Israel and The Occupied Palestinian Territories.”

By
June 13, 2018 06:48
1 minute read.
Who will brief Prince William on Jerusalem’s history, geography? Not Israel

Britain's Prince William attends the first annual Royal Foundation Forum held at Aviva in London, February 28, 2018 . REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool. (photo credit: REUTERS/CHRIS JACKSON)

An employee at the British Consulate- General in Jerusalem is expected to give Prince William a briefing on the history of Jerusalem during his visit at the end of the month, thereby side-stepping the politically charged question of whether he will get this briefing from an Israeli or Palestinian guide or scholar, The Jerusalem Post has learned.

Kensington Palace released an itinerary on Sunday for William’s trip to “Jordan, Israel and The Occupied Palestinian Territories.” He is scheduled to arrive in Israel on the evening of June 25, arriving from two days in Jordan.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


He will leave Israel on June 28.

According to the statement, on June 28 the program “in the Occupied Palestinian Territories will begin with a short briefing on the history and geography of Jerusalem’s Old City from a viewing point at the Mount of Olives.”

A spokesman for the Consulate-General would not say who would be giving the “short briefing,” or whether it would be an Israeli or a Palestinian.

Later, however, the Post learned that it would likely be a consulate employee to avoid having to “take sides” on who would present the history.

The Consulate-General in Jerusalem deals with the east Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza, while the embassy in Tel Aviv covers Israel within the Green Line.



One diplomatic source indicated that Israel was not surprised that the British referred to the Mount of Olives as being in “The Occupied Palestinian Territories,” since London has for years referred to east Jerusalem in those terms. The source added that this is “obviously” not the Israeli position.


Related Content

The Manhattan Transfer
June 13, 2018
Manhattan Transfer returning to Tel Aviv

By AMY SPIRO

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut