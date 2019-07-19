Will meeting between Trump and Murad help Yazidis who survived ISIS?

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad met US President Donald Trump on Thursday, pressing him to help half a million Yazidis who were displaced by ISIS genocide in 2014. Trump said he would look into the issue “very strongly,” but it was unclear if this cause would get Washington’s attention, despite years of activists like Murad asking for more support.



Murad met Trump along with other survivors of religious discrimination, part of a larger State Department agenda that has sought to highlight religious freedom and persecution on the basis of faith. Murad spoke to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS at a lunch in February 2019 when up to seventy countries and groups in the Coalition were present in the US. She also spoke at the United States Institute of Peace this month for aid to help Yazidis in northern Iraq.

Yet despite all the talk and lip service paid to commitments from the US, very little has been done in northern Iraq. Before the ISIS genocide many of the half million Yazidis lived in towns and villages around Mount Sinjar, called Shingal in Kurdish. When ISIS attacked in August 2014 many Yazidis fled to Sinjar mountain and were aided in escaping via Syria by the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units. The brutality of ISIS, massacring men and selling women into slavery caused US President Barack Obama to order airstrikes on ISIS and support for Yazidis, resulting eventually in the larger anti-ISIS Coalition that was formed. But as the Coalition fought ISIS, the victims have been mostly left to rebuild their lives without international support. Many of the hundreds of thousands of Yazidis who fled live in camps in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq. Murad says that tens of thousands have moved abroad since the genocide.Even though Kurdish Peshmerga forces liberated Sinjar from ISIS, and Iraqi security forces subsequently took over the area in 2017, Yazidis say their situation lacks security and they cannot return to their villages. They lack basic health care services and infrastructure. It has taken years to even do forensic work on dozens of mass graves of Yazidi victims where thousands were systematically murdered by ISIS. 3,000 Yazidis are still missing Murad told Trump this week.Former anti-ISIS envoy Brett McGurk wrote that Murad is a profile in courage and a reminder that work against ISIS and its legacy of terror and genocide is far from over. Murad met McGurk on the sidelines of the Doha Forum last year and said a similar message she said to Trump. She also spoke to the International Religious Freedom ministerial event in the US in July 2018 and met US Vice-President Mike Pence in October of last year, all to press the same issue: help the Yazidis in Iraq, find the missing 3,000 and bring ISIS members to justice. Pence tweeted last year about Nadia’s “dedication and bravery in standing up for victims of ISIS,” but like so many US officials it is unclear if the tweets result in enough action. Murad told Trump this week that Pence had helped “a lot,” but asked for more support. She said France has also been supportive. She said it is important to see ISIS members on trial and brought to justice.

