Will there be a US-Russia-Israel summit in Jerusalem before elections?

Efforts are underway to hold another US-Russian-Israel trilateral security meeting in Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday at the opening of the weekly cabinet meeting. Though he did not say when this meeting would take place, it is widely believed that he would like it to happen before the September 17 elections in order to highlight his diplomatic credentials just prior to the opening of the polls. An unprecedented meeting of the national security advisers of the three countries – John Bolton, Nikolai Patrushev and Meir Ben-Shabbat – took place in Jerusalem in June and focused on the situation in Syria. Netanyahu said that the proposed meeting would continue the discussion about removing Iran from Syria. Netanyahu's comments about a possible trilateral security meeting to discuss Syria came at about the same time that his office issued a statement saying that a planned one-day trip next week to India has been postponed until after the elections because of scheduling issues. The prime minister, who briefly addressed the tension in the north following the border skirmish on Sunday, said that he has delineated three priorities for the IDF and the security establishment in the following order: First of all, preventing Iran from getting nuclear weapons; secondly, preventing Iran from supplying precision weaponry to its proxies that endangers Israel; and thirdly, preventing the entrenchment of Iran and its proxies on Israel's borders. “We are working to achieve all of those goals, some overtly, some covertly,” he said. “We are determined to keep Israel safe.” Netanyahu welcomed comments made by the foreign ministers of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates against Hezbollah's recent actions. “They condemned the weakness of Lebanon, which allows the terrorist organization Hezbollah to operate against Israel from its territory,” he said. “This sounds like the messianic days, but shows the fundamental changes that are taking place in the Middle East. The Arab world also understands that Iranian aggression endangers not only Israel, but the entire region. I call on other countries as well to stand up against the aggression of Iran and its proxies.”

