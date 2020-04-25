The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Winning the coronavirus battle is about more than IKEA - analysis

Public cooperation has been key to ensuring Israel's success in fighting the coronavirus outbreak, and that requires the government keeping their faith and trust.

By EYTAN HALON  
APRIL 25, 2020 17:39
A surfer is stopped by police in Tel Aviv, April 24, 2020 (Credit: Police Spokesperson)
As coronavirus cases tail off, and Israel gradually returns to partial normality, two contrasting images have caused more anger than relief.
On one side of the split-screen, footage of police officers forcibly removing a single surfer from the Mediterranean Sea after refusing to comply with Health Ministry restrictions. On the other side of the split-screen, long lines of customers waiting outside IKEA stores to purchase an Ypperlig table or Kleppstad wardrobe.
If a mammoth IKEA store can open its doors to the public, even if subject to social distancing guidelines, why can't a small shoe store in Kiryat Motzkin or a jewelry stand that happens to be inside Dizengoff Center?
These might be examples at opposite ends of the retail spectrum, but they are sufficient to cause mass frustration and even unrest.
Public cooperation has been key to ensuring Israel's success in fighting the coronavirus outbreak, and that requires the government keeping their faith and trust. That requires explanation, justification and a feeling of fairness. Why should we stay at home while others are purchasing their next coffee table?
As is natural, the average citizen is only privy to some of the deliberations of the government - primarily through leaks on the evening news. Yet the key to continued success of any policy to combat the coronavirus remains public buy-in.
One famous British legal principle, derived from a 1924 dangerous driving appeal case, sums up the frustration caused by the IKEA-surfer split-screen: "Not only must Justice be done; it must also be seen to be done."
Ultimately, the road to the end of the coronavirus crisis will be paved by a combination of good intentions, health experts, public pressure and a fair share of errors.
In the case of IKEA, permission to open the store to the public followed ministerial approval to open all home decor and furniture stores not located in malls, with the number of permitted customers based on the number of check-out terminals.
A mistake? Perhaps the government should have prevented the opening of stores exceeding a certain floor area. IKEA might be a furniture store, but it is essentially a mall. In emergency laws that are black and white, the grey will always prove problematic.
Turning to the 32-year-old surfer, he was unlikely to infect anyone, the pictures are not pretty and the police presence was almost certainly overkill. Yet his actions were a blatant violation of rules permitting sports activities within 500 meters of home. Other surfers had already left the water, adhering to police requests.
All enforcement activity leaves room for discretion, but was there any choice here? An attitude permitting individuals to flout rules because they are alone will soon leave us with a major problem. Social media attacks on the police have become popular in recent weeks, but we ought to pick our battles wisely.
If the government seeks to retain the trust of the public, then not only must the right decisions be made. It is vital that they must also be seen to be made.


Tags business ikea Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A broken economy following the coronavirus pandemic By JPOST EDITORIAL
Keeping eyes open won't show us the virus but the beauty of Israel By YAAKOV KATZ
A coronavirus-era window to the world – opinion By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': What was Benny Gantz really thinking? By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Hell hath no fury like Bibi-haters scorned – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
2 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
3 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
4 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
5 The deal is done: Netanyahu, Gantz ink coalition pact
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz sign a unity government agreement
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by