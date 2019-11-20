Wintry delights

As the last hot days fade, it’s time to pick a new scent for the cold season, stock up on rich creams to fight dryness and send gifts from the Holy Land to friends and family abroad.A taste of Israel
This year Hanukka and Christmas are celebrated at the same time and the Ben Ezer Plantations are once again getting ready to send gifts from Israel to friends and family around the Globe. Offering a vast collection of gift boxes, I always prefer to choose from their gift boxes packed with premium Jaffa citrus fruit, grown by Ben Ezer, as well as select wines, chocolates and other goodies. Ben Ezer has been sending gift boxes for over 30 years now, and has been exporting Israeli citrus fruit for over 100 years. Their express service 14 kg. boxes include fruit, premium baked goods filled with dates and nuts, thyme and cheese crackers, chocolate biscuits, tahini and jams, as well as Castel premium wine. In other boxes, you can choose between dried fruit, nuts, including pistachios, Baklawa, halva and more. Ben Ezer sends fruit gift boxes to Japan, Canada and the USA. To other destinations, the company sends gift boxes packed with goodies and wine. Prices range from NIS 229 including delivery. For more details and offers go to www.benezer.co.il.
Send now and make sure your gift arrives on time.
Fight the dryness
As the weather gets cooler and the air dryer, it is time to look for ways to treat over-dried skin. Cetaphil products do just that with their new Filaggrin technology, that helps elevating hydration in the skin and containing it for a longer time. The company’s experts explain that the FLG gene, which produces the Filaggrin protein, is essential to the skin’s functioning as a barrier. The products restore the skin’s functions and help reduce itching, and are recommended by dermatologists for treatment of irritated skin. There are two new products in the Cetaphil collection – a gentle washing lotion, suitable for ages three months and on (NIS 99.9) and hydrating lotion (NIS 130). Available in pharmacies.
A cult brand
The French cosmetic brand Embryolisse, has long been a secret whispered among professional makeup artists and their star clients. Formulated by a doctor and listed by pharmacies for over 65 years, this brand became the favorite of backstage fashion shows. In 1950, a dermatologist from a Parisian hospital specializing in skin pathologies created the Lait-Crème Concentré, which has become a myth. From this expertise was born a whole range of skin cares, then of make-up preparation, passed on from mothers to daughters and from generation to generation. Because skin that is well nourished and moisturized is smoother and plumper, Embryolisse formulations provide the essentials: all the nutrients and moisture the skin needs to be in full health, and no unnecessary ingredients, so that the skin is not over-sensitized. Embryolisse offers four items in Israel: Lait-Crème Concentre, to be used as hydration, primer, night mask or makeup remover, and even as a calming lotion (NIS 89.90 for 75 ml and NIS 49.90 for 30 ml.); Hydra Matte Emulsion, a moisturizer that absorbs excess fat and reduces shine (NIS 99.90); The Radiant Eye from the Artist Secret line, a calming stick for the eye area, which cools and calms the fine skin while providing it with a lighted look (NIS 75.90); and the Smooth Radiant Complexion, from the same line, an invigorating gel that contains Hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, which together provide a smoothing and lifting effect (NIS 119.90). The products are available only at Superpharm stores.To have and to hold
Every woman who exercises regularly – be it yoga, Pilates, jogging or lifting weights at the gym – knows how important a good training bra is. It needs to hold things and provide support, but be comfortable, absorb sweat and also look good. Brooks is an international brand that specializes in sportswear, and they divide their training bras collection according to the activity and intensity. Divided into three categories, there are the low impact bras, for yoga and pilates, the medium impact bras for activities such as aerobic classes as well as everyday activities, and for more intensive training, the high impact bras are designed to hold everything comfortably in place while running and performing intensive exercise. NIS 250. The bras are available at Brooks chain of stores and online at www.brooks.co.il
For extra sensitive skin
Toleriane Sensitive Richem hydrating cream by La Roche Posay is a hydrating prebiotic moisturizer for dry skin. It helps to hydrate, soothe and protect skin. When the skin is sensitive, it is necessary to preserve its microbiome; the invisible barrier that naturally protects the skin. This is the role of prebiotics. Ingredients include soothing and protective Glycerin, Ceramide that hydrates for 48 hours, and vitamin B3, which repairs and protects skin barrier. Excellent especially during the winter months for sensitive and intolerant skin. Use daily on face and around eyes. NIS 129. Available only in private pharmacies.The Greek gods’ nectar
Gucci Bloom Ambrosia di Fiori Gucci perfume, a new fragrance for women in 2019, introduces a new chapter of Gucci Bloom’s story written by Alessandro Michele and created by master perfumer Alberto Morillas. Gucci invites you to a banquet of the ancient world when ambrosia was considered the drink of the Greek gods that imparts immortality. Top notes: jasmine bud, Rangoon creeper heart: Indian tuberose base: Damasc rose, Tuscan orris. The flask is a lacquered burgundy glass bottle with a soft pink label. NIS 569.British sophistication
The new Eau De perfume from Burberry London, Her Intense, is an elegant but daring interpretation of the original scent. Opening with notes of cherry and blueberries, as well as gentle accords of violets and Jasmin, as well as base notes of benzoin and cedar, the rich and sophisticated scent is at the same time bold and gentle. The flask is smooth and wavy adding elegance as befits the exclusive brand. Available in Israel only at the James Richardson Duty Free shops. $87 for 50 ml and $120 for 100 ml. Very manly
Boss Perfumes introduced a new fragrance for men - a limited edition of Boss Bottled Absolute, for sophisticated men who like to dress up and celebrate. A new and impressive interpretation of the brand’s classic Eau de Toilette, the nose behind this fragrance is Annick Menardo. Top notes are apple, bergamot and plum; middle notes are cinnamon and cashmere wood; base notes are olive tree, cedar, sandalwood, musk and dry wood. The flask is designed in coal-grey matte color with a silver stopper. NIS 279. Delicious perfumes
Roberto Cavalli created Deep Desire, a pair of new scents – for him and for her – for those who are at the same time sophisticated but daring and unpredictable. The Deep Desire for women is fresh and floral, with notes of pink pepper, citrus flowers and jasmine, engulfed with dark cocoa (NIS 329). The men’s scent, Deep Desire Uomo, is even more enticing, with top notes of pepper and mandarine, saffron and cinnamon, as well as tubrose and wood cedar scents (NIS 299). The flasks are as elegant as ever – burgundy for her and chocolate brown for him. Love it.Top nail
New York’s nail polish brand Essie launches four new kits, including a nail polish or gel and a professional top. Offering trendy shades in the gel collection and classic shades in the nail polish collection, both provide excellent quality, easy application and almost professional results. The gel collection, says the company, will keep for 12 days even without the UV drier. NIS 59.90 to NIS 69.90 for the kit.Endless glow
Stay glamorous and radiant throughout the winter with the help of Revlon, which decided to reveal the makeup artists’ secret of highlighting. Revlon launched two new highlighters in the Colorstay collection, offering shades to suit different complexions – a rose gold and a golden brown. The special formula and shining pigments blend with the skin and give a gentle pearly shine where needed, such as on the cheekbones and jaw line. NIS 69.90.Apropos…
Need a nosh but not sure if you want a sweet or a savory one? Try the new chocolate-coated Apropos. Osem launched two new versions of the popular snack – one coated with dark chocolate and one coated with white chocolate. Both are delicious.
