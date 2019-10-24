Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Woman detects early breast cancer in amusement park

The woman, originally from Berkshire, discovered she has cancer while vesting an amusement park in Edinburgh.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 24, 2019 19:34
2 minute read.
Breast cancer

Breast cancer (illustrative photo). (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

A woman from south-east England discovered she had breast cancer during a visit to Camera Obscura & World of Illusions tourist attraction in Edinburg, Scotland, Daily Record reported on Tuesday.


The woman visited with her family in a part of the attraction devoted to thermal heat and had the chance to observe herself as seen via the thermal camera. She noticed she has a red patch on her left breast, which was unusual as none of the others she was with had such a result.

A thermal camera uses infrared radiation to create images of living bodies composed of their heat zones. While this particular camera is currently used for entertainment purposes, the technology is often used for a variety of needs, from security and counter-terror activities to medical testing.
After the woman returned to her home in Berkshire, she found out that there is a connection between cancer growths and heat as the cancer creates new blood vessels to “feed” it as it grown. In cases where the cancer cell is close to the skin, the unusual flow of blood to the region of the body where the might be detected using infra-red technology. However this is not always the case, which is why Mammography is recommended for early detection of cancer.

The woman met with her doctor and learned she has breast cancer. The cancer cell was successfully removed from her body during its early stage, after undergoing two operations which were able to remove it. She wrote to Camera Obscura, thanking them for saving her life.

"I know it's not the intention of the camera but for me it really was a life-changing visit," she said.

The workers of Camera Obscura & World of Illusions were so moved that they published her letter online and wished her “all the best with her recovery and hope to meet her and her family in the future.”
     


