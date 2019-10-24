Woman detects early breast cancer in amusement park

A woman from south-east England discovered she had breast cancer during a visit to Camera Obscura & World of Illusions tourist attraction in Edinburg, Scotland, Daily Record reported on Tuesday.



In May of this year, Bal visited us at Camera Obscura on a family trip to Edinburgh. Little did she know that her simple visit and a photograph would not only change her life but in fact, save her life. Read more about Bal's incredible story here: https://t.co/vffxFAKCyJ pic.twitter.com/V0GXsryKEP — Camera Obscura (@camobscura) October 22, 2019

The woman visited with her family in a part of the attraction devoted to thermal heat and had the chance to observe herself as seen via the thermal camera. She noticed she has a red patch on her left breast, which was unusual as none of the others she was with had such a result.A thermal camera uses infrared radiation to create images of living bodies composed of their heat zones. While this particular camera is currently used for entertainment purposes, the technology is often used for a variety of needs, from security and counter-terror activities to medical testing.After the woman returned to her home in Berkshire, she found out that there is a connection between cancer growths and heat as the cancer creates new blood vessels to “feed” it as it grown. In cases where the cancer cell is close to the skin, the unusual flow of blood to the region of the body where the might be detected using infra-red technology. However this is not always the case, which is why Mammography is recommended for early detection of cancer.The woman met with her doctor and learned she has breast cancer . The cancer cell was successfully removed from her body during its early stage, after undergoing two operations which were able to remove it. She wrote to Camera Obscura, thanking them for saving her life."I know it's not the intention of the camera but for me it really was a life-changing visit," she said.The workers of Camera Obscura & World of Illusions were so moved that they published her letter online and wished her “all the best with her recovery and hope to meet her and her family in the future.”

