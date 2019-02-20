Women in Israel earn 59% of men’s salaries - diversity index

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Women in Israel are earning 59% of men’s salaries according to the Commission for Equal Opportunities at Work who released their 2018 Diversity in Employment Index on Monday.



“These figures tell us a far more fundamental story. They tell us about the social and gender gaps in Israel, and whether we are managing to close them. They tell us who has opportunities and who faces open doors in the workforce, and who does not, and whether the tools we have are creating social mobility, and for whom," President Reuven Rivlin said after he received the data.“Change begins with data and change requires transparent data. The data that is presented in this report are not just dry figures about the state of diversity and representation in the economy."

The report also included valuable information on other minorities such as Arabs and Ethiopians who encounter great difficulties in entering pay gaps and employment. According to the report, Ethiopians are not employed in any of the major branches of the economy. Ethiopian and Arab women earn less than 50% of the average wage. But Ethiopian women are the exception, if they are academically educated, they this helps help them enter workforce. This is true for ultra-Orthodox men as well.However, Ethiopian women without academic education are over-represented in the lowest-paying sectors.Arab women earn around 60% of their Jewish peers.Ultra-Orthodox men with academic education are the minority group best integrated in terms of representation and pay.“A just society is one where everyone enjoys its fruits. The Israeli economy has never been in better shape, and one of the best measures of that is nearly full employment," Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon said. "But a strong economy and full employment should serve all Israelis and when not everyone benefits from the success, we have to fix it."

