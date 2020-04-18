The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ya’alon: Netanyahu corrupts the nation, Gantz became his litter carrier

The Telem leader claimed that the Blue and White leader is “a man of values and not corrupt, he made a mistake.”

By BEN CASPIT/MAARIV  
APRIL 18, 2020 01:58
Moshe Yaalon (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Moshe Yaalon
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Telem leader Moshe Ya’alon slammed the recent decision by Blue and White leader to agree, in principle, to enter an emergency unity government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if an agreement could be reached between them.
Referring to the military idiom of entering under the stretcher carrying an injured man, meaning to give support for a good cause, Ya’alon said that Gantz “didn’t agree to carry the stretcher, he agreed to become one of Netanyahu’s litter carriers.”  
 
The dramatic decision Gantz took, which offered him the position of Knesset Speaker, led to Blue and White breaking up with Yesh Atid leafer Yaair Lapid and Ya’alon refusing to sit in coalition with Netanyahu.  
 
Speaking with Ben Caspit from Maariv, the sister publication of the Jerusalem Post, Ya’alon argued that Netanyahu has had a corrupting influence on the entire country. Alleging that Netanyahu had been able to sway major religious figures in the orthodox Jewish community that his alleged corruption charges are “only about a few cigarettes” and that under his rule, the Likud is “keeping files on every possible political rival (to Netanyahu)," he added that, “there is a file on me as well.”  
 
Ya’alon, who worked under Netanyahu as IDF Chief of Staff as have Gantz and Blue and White MK Gabi Ashkenazi, said that Netanyahu is obsessive about the media and an alleged plot to remove him from office.  
 
“Netanyahu controls most of the media on one hand,” Ya’alon said, “and is attacking her with the other.” 
 
“You yourself (Ben Caspit) was placed in a [Likud] poster about four reporters who were depicted as 'wanted,'” he said, “is this what we want to be? [Like] Turkey?”  
 
Ya’alon slammed Netayahu for constructing a concept according to which anyone who speaks against him is an alleged “Leftist” or even a traitor. “He built this illusion,” Ya’alon said, “he became the father of the nation and now he [pretends as if] he is saving us from the coronavirus.”  
 
Ya’alon asked in irony “is there no replacement for Netnayahu?” In reference to Netanyahu’s skills as a speaker he asked, “is he the only one who can speak English?”  
 
“This country had not been managed for many long years,” he said, “now see how the health system is blowing up in our faces, after we starved this system (for funds).”  
 
“If the Health Ministry doesn’t have a plan for the next decade,” he said, “is it any wonder we are placed last [in the OECD] in the numbers of [hospital] beds per capita, number of nurses per capita, beds in the intensive care units?”  
 
Ya’alon expressed grave doubts about the possibility Gantz will eventually be able to reach a unity government with Netanyahu and serve as prime minister saying Gantz could “hang a framed [agreement] that he will be prime minister in a year and a half on the wall and it won’t happen.” 
 
“Gantz is a man of values and is not corrupt,” he said, “[Gantz] made a mistake.”  
          


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Blue and White
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israeli business owners rage over the effects of COVID-19 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Corona and politics shouldn’t mix – but they do By YAAKOV KATZ
MY WORD: A matter of time and age in the corona-era By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert It’s time to return to normalcy By EHUD OLMERT
NITSANA DARSHAN-LEITNER of Israel Law Center 311 Iran’s fever dream, could it exploit COVID-19 to lift sanctions? By NITSANA DARSHAN-LEITNER

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
4 Coronavirus travels 13 feet in the air, new study finds
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by