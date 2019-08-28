Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Yad Ezra V’Shulamit inaugurates third Children’s Center in Israel

More than 2 million Israelis live below the poverty line according to the 2018 Alternative Poverty Report.

By
August 28, 2019 06:40
Rav Lau with Aryeh Lurie. (photo credit: YAD EZRA VESHULAMIT)

President Rueven Rivlin and Rav Yisrael Meir Lau were the honored guests Tuesday night at the opening of the third Children’s Center by Yad Ezra V'Shulamit in Tzfat, Israel.

Israel has the highest rate of poverty in any of the OECD countries. 
The Children Centers in Bat Yam and Jerusalem have provided more than 123,000 hot meals to kids, as well as counseling, help with homework, school supplies, coats and boots according to Yad Ezra V’Shulamit. 


The founder of Yad Ezra V’Shulamit Aryeh Lurie, said, “I started this organization with one simple goal - to feed those who don’t have food.”


The new Children’s Center in Tzfat is expected to open by the end of the year and will feed an additional 450 children a day and provide them with clothing, educational activities and counseling.


