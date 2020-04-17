The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Yad Vashem Remembrance Day event to be held online due to coronavirus

The 'Next Generation' association, the organization responsible for the online memorial event, in conjunction with Yad Vashem, will be screening Holocaust Remembrance Day on April 21.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 17, 2020 21:04
DR. ARKADAI ZELTSER in the Hall of Names at Yad Vashem, Jerusalem. (photo credit: YAD VASHEM)
DR. ARKADAI ZELTSER in the Hall of Names at Yad Vashem, Jerusalem.
(photo credit: YAD VASHEM)
Israel's annual Holocaust Remembrance Day event, often taking place at the Yad Vashem Holocaust museum in Jerusalem, will be observed online, in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and guidelines on social distancing. 
The Next Generation Association, the organization responsible for the online memorial event, in conjunction with Yad Vashem, will be screening Holocaust Remembrance Day on April 21 at 11 a.m. (via YouTube) and 6 p.m. (via Facebook and YouTube), where people will be asked to comment online throughout the event on the names of family members that perished in the Holocaust. 
As part of the online event, a virtual candle will be lit by six successive generations of individuals or representatives of underground and partisan groups who worked to save people during the Holocaust. 
In addition, personal stories will be recounted by the Holocaust survivors, where later the second-generation will light a virtual candle in honor of those who were killed. 
The event will begin with the opening remarks from the Next Generation Association's chairman Billy Laniado.
The decision to organize an online Holocaust Remembrance Day event as made by the 'Next Generation' events committee, and with the consent of the association's management to hold an event on Facebook and YouTube.
 


Tags holocaust memorial day Holocaust Memorial Museum Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israeli business owners rage over the effects of COVID-19 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Corona and politics shouldn’t mix – but they do By YAAKOV KATZ
MY WORD: A matter of time and age in the corona-era By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert It’s time to return to normalcy By EHUD OLMERT
NITSANA DARSHAN-LEITNER of Israel Law Center 311 Iran’s fever dream, could it exploit COVID-19 to lift sanctions? By NITSANA DARSHAN-LEITNER

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
4 Coronavirus travels 13 feet in the air, new study finds
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by