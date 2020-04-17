Yad Vashem Remembrance Day event to be held online due to coronavirus

Israel's annual Holocaust Remembrance Day event, often taking place at the Yad Vashem Holocaust museum in Jerusalem, will be observed online, in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and guidelines on social distancing.

The Next Generation Association, the organization responsible for the online memorial event, in conjunction with Yad Vashem, will be screening Holocaust Remembrance Day on April 21 at 11 a.m. (via YouTube) and 6 p.m. (via Facebook and YouTube), where people will be asked to comment online throughout the event on the names of family members that perished in the Holocaust.

As part of the online event, a virtual candle will be lit by six successive generations of individuals or representatives of underground and partisan groups who worked to save people during the Holocaust.

In addition, personal stories will be recounted by the Holocaust survivors , where later the second-generation will light a virtual candle in honor of those who were killed.

The event will begin with the opening remarks from the Next Generation Association's chairman Billy Laniado.

The decision to organize an online Holocaust Remembrance Day event as made by the 'Next Generation' events committee, and with the consent of the association's management to hold an event on Facebook and YouTube.