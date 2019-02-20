Yair Netanyahu, Rabin grandson lash out on Twitter over family history

Yair Netanyahu arrives at court, December 10th, 2018.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Yair Netanyahu, the son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, lashed out at the and the grandson of late Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin on Twitter on Wednesday, following a post Benartzi wrote in which he described Yair’s father as “a coward.”
Speaking about the prime minister, Benartzi said that “he was the most cowardly of all soldiers and a mediocre combat trooper at best.”
He also said that, allegedly, Netanyahu once jumped off a boat during a military operation due to the fear of being hit by friendly fire and, and in another incident, led to IDF forces being discovered due to negligence.
In response, the young Netanyahu wrote that it was Yitzhak Rabin who “ran away and [mentally] collapsed in every battle, especially during the (1967) Six Day War.”
Discussing the 1948 Altalena Affair, he went on to accuse the late prime minister of “proudly overseeing the murder of Holocaust survivors who attempted to swim ashore only because they held right wing views.”
The view Rabin was involved in the decision to open fire on the Altalena had been proven as false. While he was involved in carrying out the orders of then Prime Minister David Ben Gurion to prevent the ship docking in Israel, he was not the leader of the operation.
