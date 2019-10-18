Yair Netanyahu calls on Israelis to ‘hit the pockets’ of news channels



גם אתם רותחים מזעם על התעמולה האנטי ישראלית בערוצים 12 ו13? יש פיתרון! חרם צרכנים על כל עסק שמפרסם אצלם בפרסומות! רק אם יפגעו להם בכיס הם ישתנו ויכניסו קצת קולות ציוניים! https://t.co/A9qx8RieoG — Yair Netanyahu (@YairNetanyahu) October 18, 2019 The son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Yair Netanyahu , took to social media on Friday to slam news Channels 12 and 13 for what he called “anti-Israeli propaganda.”

“Only if [consumers] will hurt their pockets a little they will change and include some Zionist voices!” He wrote.



The young Netanyahu shared a tweet by a user who said he boycotts any business that advertises during the commercial break on the news broadcast in Channels 12 and 13, the man, Rami Keren, said that if others follow his lead “we will be able to put a bridle on the media using their pockets.”



Some of the users expressed their support while others wondered how can the young Netanyahu call to use boycotts as a political weapon while at the same time objecting to BDS, a movement that calls to boycott Israeli companies and persons over Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.



The idea that some groups can only be educated when their financial interests are threatened is often associated with antisemitism, meaning that the Jews are allegedly such a group.





This is not the first time a member of the Netanyahu family blamed the Israeli media of being antisemitic. The Prime Minister said in August that the media company Keshet should be boycotted for producing Our Boys , “which is screened around the world and gives the state of Israel a bad name under false pretenses,” as he wrote on his Facebook page.

The show focuses on the kidnapping and murder of Palestinian youth Mohammed Abu Khdeir and was lauded by many in Israel and the world as a meaningful, in depth examination of the realities in Israeli and Palestinian societies.

