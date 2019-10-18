Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Yair Netanyahu calls on Israelis to ‘hit the pockets’ of news channels

The son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to social media on Friday to call Channel 12 and 13 “anti-Israeli propaganda.”

By
October 18, 2019 23:49
1 minute read.
Yair Netanyahu arrives at court, December 10th, 2018

Yair Netanyahu arrives at court, December 10th, 2018. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)

The son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Yair Netanyahu, took to social media on Friday to slam news Channels 12 and 13 for what he called “anti-Israeli propaganda.” 
 
“Only if [consumers] will hurt their pockets a little they will change and include some Zionist voices!” He wrote. 
 
The young Netanyahu shared a tweet by a user who said he boycotts any business that advertises during the commercial break on the news broadcast in Channels 12 and 13, the man, Rami Keren, said that if others follow his lead “we will be able to put a bridle on the media using their pockets.” 

Some of the users expressed their support while others wondered how can the young Netanyahu call to use boycotts as a political weapon while at the same time objecting to BDS, a movement that calls to boycott Israeli companies and persons over Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.   
 
The idea that some groups can only be educated when their financial interests are threatened is often associated with antisemitism, meaning that the Jews are allegedly such a group. 
 
This is not the first time a member of the Netanyahu family blamed the Israeli media of being antisemitic. The Prime Minister said in August that the media company Keshet should be boycotted for producing Our Boys, “which is screened around the world and gives the state of Israel a bad name under false pretenses,” as he wrote on his Facebook page. 
 
The show focuses on the kidnapping and murder of Palestinian youth Mohammed Abu Khdeir and was lauded by many in Israel and the world as a meaningful, in depth examination of the realities in Israeli and Palestinian societies. 
   


Related Content

Knife attack (descriptive)
October 19, 2019
Resident of Ofakim storms a police station, stabs officer with stick

By HAGAY HACOHEN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings