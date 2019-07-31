Zehut running alone as Feiglin submits its electoral list

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Moshe Feiglin’s Zehut party has submitted its electoral list for the September election meaning that it will now be running alone and not as part of a political union with any of the other right-wing parties.



Efforts had been made by United Right to bring Zehut in to a joint list, although the Zehut party has said that there was “not even one offer” from United Right leader Ayelet Shaked.

“Last time we ran alone and only got eight to nine mandates in the polls, then we lost in the last few days,” Feiglin told The Jerusalem Post at the Knesset Wednesday morning.“Polls show we will pass the electoral threshold [alone] this time. We stretched out our arms to other parties to run together, no one took our hands until this moment.”Feiglin also said that his party will be recommending "the leader of the right wing bloc" to form the next government, without specifically mention the name of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Zehut’s list has Feiglin at No. 1, followed by economist Gilad Alper, Divorced men's rights advocate Ronit Dror at number three and Arkady Muter at number four.Meanwhile, United Right is refusing to compromise on its offer to the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, and is sticking to its offer of eighth place on a united electoral list as the highest position it is willing to give, as well as the 13th spot.Leading Otzma figure Itamar Ben Gvir has demanded the fifth spot and is refusing to back down from this stance, as the Thursday evening deadline rapidly approaches.Speaking on Wednesday afternoon, Ben Gvir said that at present a unity deal with United Right “does not look like happening” despite what he said were numerous compromises on his party’s behalf.Ben Gvir also ruled out a unity deal with the other current bachelor party on the right wing, Moshe Feiglin’s Zehut party, saying that Otzma could not accept Feiglin’s liberal positions on religion and state.In what may have been an appeal to Netanyahu to intervene on his behalf, Ben Gvir said that he very much appreciated the prime minister, and described him as “the responsible adult in the room” in reference to Netanyahu’s strenuous efforts before the April election to force the religious right wing parties to add Otzma to their list.Asked if he would join a right-wing government, Ben Gvir said it was a possibility but that at the very least “I would give a security net to Netanyahu and would save a right wing government” if it looked like it may be toppled in the Knesset.

