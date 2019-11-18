NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East News Diaspora Green Israel WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
Jerusalem Post J-Spot

Broadway mourns 13-year-old Jewish star Laurel Griggs

The girl was at home doing homework when she suffered from a massive asthma attack. Her organs were donated "so that another child may live," her grandfather David Rivlin said.

A BROADWAY producter’s philanthropic foundation has made a generous donation to the Khan Theater. (photo credit: PICTURED: BROADWAY BILLBOARDS IN NEW YORK CITY’S TIME SQUARE; BROADWAY TOUR/FLICKR))
A BROADWAY producter’s philanthropic foundation has made a generous donation to the Khan Theater.
(photo credit: PICTURED: BROADWAY BILLBOARDS IN NEW YORK CITY’S TIME SQUARE; BROADWAY TOUR/FLICKR))
Many US theaterical personalities have expressed their sorrow at the death of 13-year-old Jewish actress Laurel Griggs, who passed away earlier this month.
"Laurel was one of the first children we cast in 'Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.' She had a wonderful energy and spirit and was loved by the entire company," Tony Award-winning director Rob Ashford told The New York Times.
The 13-year-old was at home doing homework when she suffered from a massive asthma attack, CBS reported. She passed away shortly after at the Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, following a cardiac arrest. 
According to the entertainment tabloid TMZ, the family sat an intimate shiva, the Jewish period of mourning, at Laurel's aunt's home.
 
"As my week of mourning the loss of my granddaughter, Laurel Griggs, comes to a close, I want to thank the hundreds of people from around the world who have sent us condolences that have helped ease the pain of our loss," her grandfather David Rivlin posted on Facebook Thursday.
"By sharing her remarkable life, I hope that it will open the eyes to the world of how dangerous asthma can be if not treated positively and maybe save some lives. Her parents, Elizabeth and Andy, have generously donated her organs so that another child may live," he added.
Griggs made her debut in Tennessee William's masterpiece at the age of 6. In 2013-2014, she also starred for 17 consecutive months in the musical "Once," which the previous year had received a Tony Award.
"In the spirit of the role of Ivanka (a sweet, innocent and happy child) Laurel had those wonderful qualities while on stage as well as back stage, which were a positive part of the love and good feeling that the show 'Once' seemed to create among all those who worked in and on the show," executive producer Robert Cole told the NYT.
The girl appeared several times on Saturday Night Live. She was also involved in Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Her family indicated that memorial donations should be directed to the organization, according to the NYT.


Tags Saturday Night Live Tony Awards Broadway
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Gaza report card: Assassination revealed IDF's strengths and weaknesses By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Family treasures, Bar Kochba’s cave and a message in time By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Time isn’t just money,it can be life or death By HILLEL FULD
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one Beyond the red alert By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Stars and sand By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by