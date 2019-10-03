Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Demi Lovato 'sorry not sorry' for Israel visit

"I accepted a free trip to Israel in exchange for a few posts. No one told me there would be anything wrong with going," the singer wrote in a post that was later deleted.

By
October 3, 2019 10:05
Demi Lovato visits shalva

Demi Lovato visits shalva. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Demi Lovato’s love affair with Israel following her visit here seems to have come to an abrupt halt as she apologized if her visit offended anyone in an Instagram post that was then deleted.

The pop singer, who has more than 74 million Instagram followers, was photographed at the Western Wall, being baptized in the Jordan River, visiting Shalva and at Yad Vashem, among other spots in Israel and gushed a day ago, “There is something absolutely magical about Israel.  I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God…something I’ve been missing for a few years now. . . .   I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart. Thank you for having me, Israel.”



But in a photo-free message last night she wrote: “I’m extremely frustrated. I accepted a free trip to Israel in exchange for a few posts. No one told me there would be anything wrong with going or that I could possibly be offending anyone. With that being said, I’m sorry if I hurt or offended anyone, that was not my intention. Sometimes people present you with opportunities and no one tells you the potential backlash you could face in return. This was meant to be a spiritual experience for me NOT A POLITICAL STATEMENT and now I realize it hurt people and for that I’m sorry. Sorry I’m not more educated, and sorry for thinking this trip was just a spiritual experience. Going against all advice right now and apologizing because it feels right to me and I’d rather get in trouble for being authentic to myself, than staying quiet to please other people. I love my fans, all of them, from all over.”

The backlash began as she posted photos from her Israel visit on Instagram and received many scathing comments from people who felt she was ignoring the plight of the Palestinians and that she should boycott Israel.

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors. When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes. There is something absolutely magical about Israel. I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God…something I’ve been missing for a few years now. Spirituality is so important to me…to be baptized in the Jordan river – the same place Jesus was baptized – I’ve never felt more renewed in my life. This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul. I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart. Thank you for having me, Israel

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on


Lovato turned off comments on a photo showing her Jordan River baptism where she praised Israel as “magical.” Her detractors took to Twitter to criticize the singer, with comments such as “hey Demi ......actually you need to read more about the history of this land because it’s called Palestine not Israel and the magical feeling that you felt it’s back to the history of the land (Palestine) not Israel,” from Nouran Ahmed.

Generally, supporters of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (BDS) try to persuade celebrities not to visit Israel or to cancel planned trips. This controversy over Lovato’s visit is unusual in that she made the visit and then got pressured. Apparently Lovato was genuinely taken by surprise that anyone criticized her decision to visit, but why she then removed her apology — which lives on in screen grabs — was not clear.

Perhaps the whole controversy was to be expected with a singer who had a huge hit with the song, “Sorry Not Sorry.”


