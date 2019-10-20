Hunter Biden and wife, Melissa Cohen, have matching Shalom tattoos

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (R) points to some faces in the crowd with his son Hunter as they walk down Pennsylvania Avenue following the inauguration ceremony of President Barack Obama in Washington, January 20, 2009. (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA/FILE PHOTO)

Nothing says, "I've known you for a couple of days but I'm sure I want to spend the rest of my life with you," like the his-and-hers "Shalom" tattoos that Hunter Biden, the son of former vice president and current presidential hopeful Joe Biden, and his wife of almost six months, South African documentary filmmaker Melissa Cohen, got to celebrate their love when they first met. The two married in Los Angeles last May after they had known each other less than a week.



"I instantly fell in love with her. And then I've fallen in love with her more every day," Biden, 49, said in an interview with Amy Robach of ABC News.

Hunter and Melissa talked about their whirlwind courtship and showed a photo of the tattoos in an interview with ABC News on October 17. Hunter Biden has been in the eye of the storm the last few weeks as it came to light that President Donald Trump had withheld military aid to the Ukraine in exchange for an agreement that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would start an investigation into Hunter Biden's highly paid position on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company. Hunter, a lawyer, stepped down from the company in April and recently announced he would step down from a position with a Chinese company.But the ABC interview focused much of its time on Hunter and Melissa's personal life. Hunter acknowledged that he had "gone through my own struggles" with drug addiction but that he was now "probably at the best place" he had ever been in his life. In addition to his drug problems, Hunter became tabloid fodder after he acknowledged in 2016 that he was in a romantic relationship with Hallie Biden, the widow of his brother, Beau, who died in 2015 of a brain tumor. Hallie and Hunter ended their relationship early in 2019 and a few months later he met and married Cohen.Joe Biden thanked Cohen for "giving my son the courage to love again."An Arkansas woman recently filed suit against Hunter, claiming he is the father of her one-year-old child and a hearing in the case is set for early December. She is suing him for child support. He has denied her allegation. Hunter has three adult daughters with his first wife.Hunter Biden denied Trump's assertion that he is in hiding. "No, not at all," Hunter said. "I'm actually having an incredible extended honeymoon with my beautiful bride," who recently became a naturalized American citizen."I would call it the honeymoon phase, definitely," said Cohen. "Although, I have an inclination that I'm gonna be in the honeymoon phase for a very long time. ... Things have not been easy externally, but internally things have been amazing."Showing Robach the painting studio in their home, Hunter told Robach that this hobby "literally keeps me sane" and joked that one of the pluses of painting there is that there is no cable reception in that room.

