Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli gymnast Linoy Ashram wins four medals at World Cup in Minsk

The athlete came out on top with the hoops, second with the clubs and she took the bronze in the balls discipline and in the individual all-around.

By
August 20, 2019 09:33
1 minute read.
Israeli Linoy Ashram, Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, 2018

Israeli Linoy Ashram notched a silver medal in the individual Hoops competition at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships this week as she continued to twirl her way toward the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.. (photo credit: OCI/COURTESY)

Israeli rhythmic gymnast Linoy Ashram was awarded one gold medal, one silver and two bronze at the World Challenge Cup, which took place on August 16-18 in Minsk, Belarus.

Ashram, 20, came out on top with the hoops, second with the clubs and she took the bronze in the balls discipline and in the individual all-around.



The Rishon Lezion-native began training as a rhythmic gymnast at the age of seven and took part in her first international event as a 12-year-old. In 2017, she was the first-ever Israeli gymnast to win a medal in the all-around competition at the World Championships.

The 2019 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, on September 16-22.

For Ashram, the competition will mark a new opportunity to improve her already impressive record, ahead of the moment that everyone is waiting for, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Since its establishment in 1948, the State of Israel has won only nine Olympic medals, and just one gold, in 2004.

Ashram seems an excellent candidate to finally up the country’s hardware.

“Linoy moves the heart of the whole nation,” the Israel Olympic Committed noted in a Facebook post in June, celebrating her four medals at the latest European Games.


Related Content

David Ben-Gurion meeting with Albert Einstein at Princeton University, in 1951
August 12, 2019
Einstein’s 1948 letter praising Jewish resilience on sale

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings