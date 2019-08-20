Israeli gymnast Linoy Ashram wins four medals at World Cup in Minsk

Israeli Linoy Ashram notched a silver medal in the individual Hoops competition at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships this week as she continued to twirl her way toward the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.. (photo credit: OCI/COURTESY)

Israeli rhythmic gymnast Linoy Ashram was awarded one gold medal, one silver and two bronze at the World Challenge Cup, which took place on August 16-18 in Minsk, Belarus.



Ashram, 20, came out on top with the hoops, second with the clubs and she took the bronze in the balls discipline and in the individual all-around.

The Rishon Lezion-native began training as a rhythmic gymnast at the age of seven and took part in her first international event as a 12-year-old. In 2017, she was the first-ever Israeli gymnast to win a medal in the all-around competition at the World Championships.The 2019 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, on September 16-22.For Ashram, the competition will mark a new opportunity to improve her already impressive record, ahead of the moment that everyone is waiting for, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.Since its establishment in 1948, the State of Israel has won only nine Olympic medals, and just one gold, in 2004.Ashram seems an excellent candidate to finally up the country’s hardware.“Linoy moves the heart of the whole nation,” the Israel Olympic Committed noted in a Facebook post in June, celebrating her four medals at the latest European Games

