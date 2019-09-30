Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli spy, Hannah Senesh, to be featured in San Diego mural

Senesh, an Israeli pioneer and a celebrated spy and poet, was captured and killed by the Nazis after parachuting into a concentration camp in Hungary to try and free Jewish and Allied prisoners.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 30, 2019 17:04
4 minute read.
Israeli spy, Hannah Senesh, to be featured in San Diego mural

Hqnnq Senesh. (photo credit: )

Japanese-American artist, JUURI, will paint a mural of Hannah Senesh for the all-female Ladies Who Paint festival in downtown San Diego.

The festival's stated goal on its website is to celebrate and support female artists, "while also adding art to the community of San Diego."

Senesh, an Israeli pioneer and a celebrated spy and poet, was captured and killed by the Nazis after parachuting into a concentration camp in Hungary to try and free Jewish and Allied prisoners.

JUURI was inspired by Senesh’s story when on a trip in Israel. She has been in Israel twice on trips with Artists4Israel, a non-profit organization that combats antisemitism through urban art.


On her trips, JUURI painted murals on the Israel-Jordan border and on bomb shelters in Sderot, an Israeli town just outside of the Gaza Strip.

Born in Tokyo, and raised as an Evangelical Christian, JUURI, gained a love of Israel during her trips.

The mural will be on the Super Block Building and tours will take place on October 4, 4:00pm-8:00pm.


Related Content

September 24, 2019
All the Jewish moments from the 2019 Emmys

By EMILY BURACK/ JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings