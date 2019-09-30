Israeli spy, Hannah Senesh, to be featured in San Diego mural

Hqnnq Senesh.
Japanese-American artist, JUURI, will paint a mural of Hannah Senesh for the all-female Ladies Who Paint festival in downtown San Diego.
The festival's stated goal on its website is to celebrate and support female artists, "while also adding art to the community of San Diego."
, an Israeli pioneer and a celebrated spy and poet, was captured and killed by the Nazis after parachuting into a concentration camp in Hungary to try and free Jewish and Allied prisoners.
JUURI was inspired by Senesh
’s story when on a trip in Israel. She has been in Israel twice on trips with Artists4Israel
, a non-profit organization that combats antisemitism through urban art.
On her trips, JUURI painted murals on the Israel-Jordan border and on bomb shelters in Sderot, an Israeli town just outside of the Gaza Strip.
Born in Tokyo, and raised as an Evangelical Christian, JUURI, gained a love of Israel during her trips.
The mural will be on the Super Block Building and tours will take place on October 4, 4:00pm-8:00pm.
