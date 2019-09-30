Israeli spy, Hannah Senesh, to be featured in San Diego mural

View this post on Instagram

More of my visit to see my mural in the Galilee region of northern Israel. So happy she still brings color and light to all who pass by . “Fear Not: I Have Called You By Name” Exterior latex on concrete. Approx 25 x 13’. Shtula, Israel. . Inspired by the story of chariots of fire, blindness and seeing, war and peace. (2 Kings 6:8) . #mural #streetart #israelstreetart #israelmural #chariotsoffire #chariotsandhorsemenofisrael #aram #elisha #peace #2kings #lifetriumphsoverdeath #cedarsoflebanon