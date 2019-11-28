How does Shoshanna Pick Tarantino sound? That’s just a wild guess at what parents-to-be and part-time Tel Aviv residents Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick might name their baby -- Shoshanna is the name of one of Tarantino's most famous heroines, a young Jewish woman who helps kill Hitler in Inglourious Basterds —now that Tarantino let slip in an interview at an event sponsored by the website Deadline in Los Angeles on Tuesday that they are having a girl. Asked about Pick’s pregnancy by his interviewer, who predicted Tarantino will break his promise to retire after he gets sick of singing songs from the Disney musical, Frozen, to his child, Tarantino laughed and said, “I’m a Tangled guy, so I’m really going to try to steer her away from Frozen onto Tangled.”Whether the admission of the baby’s gender was planned or not, Tarantino was smiling and looking playful as he made it.
The legendary Hollywood director and the Israeli actress/model/singer tied the knot a year ago this week and announced Pick’s pregnancy in late August. In early November, the couple, who divide their time between Los Angeles and Tel Aviv, rented a house in an exclusive neighborhood near Tel Aviv’s Kikar HaMedina, prompting rumors they are planning to raise their child in Israel. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in late August while promoting his latest film, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood, Tarantino talked about his plans to retire after one more film, saying, “I just got married, I want to have kids.”Tarantino met Pick when he was promoting Inglourious Basterds in Israel 10 years ago. His movies often feature assertive heroines — like Thurman’s character The Bride in the two Kill Bill films — who can fight and, if necessary, kill, as unflinchingly as any of his heroes. So being a dad to a girl may come quite naturally to the first-time 56-year-old father.
